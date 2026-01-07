Wales signs new cooperation deals with Catalonia and Basque Country

Wales is set to strengthen its international ties with Catalonia and the Basque Country after First Minister Eluned Morgan signed cooperation agreements with two of Spain’s most economically advanced regions.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) commit the three governments to closer collaboration in areas including technology, cyber security, artificial intelligence, trade and investment, as well as shared work on renewable energy, language and culture.

The First Minister signed the first agreement in Barcelona on Wednesday, alongside the President of Catalonia, Salvador Illa.

Wales has maintained formal links with Catalonia for more than 20 years, with the first MOU signed by Rhodri Morgan in 2001.

On Thursday, she will travel to Bilbao to renew Wales’ partnership with the Basque Country by signing a refreshed MOU with the region’s Lehendakari, Imanol Pradales.

The Welsh Government first formalised ties with the Basque Country in 2018.

Ministers say the agreements will support collaboration between governments, universities and businesses in fields where all three regions are developing strong expertise.

The First Minister will also meet business leaders and industry bodies during her visit, including Barcelona’s Supercomputing Centre, the business federation Foment del Treball, and Haizea Wind, a Basque renewable energy firm.

Eluned Morgan said forging links with regions of similar size brings advantages for Wales.

“As a smaller nation, relationships with other nations and regions of a similar size are extremely valuable,” she said.

“Like Catalonia and the Basque Country, Wales is flourishing in advanced industries with huge economic potential, such as AI, cyber security and renewable energy. We have plenty to share and learn from each other, to help grow our respective economies, as well as strengthening our unique languages and cultures.”

She added that the agreements would provide “a strong platform” for long-term cooperation.

“Wales gains from being an outward-looking nation and we must take every opportunity to work with other nations and regions for the benefit of our respective economies,” the First Minister said.