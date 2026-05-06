Wales stands at a crossroads, says Plaid Cymru leader

The leader of Plaid Cymru has said Wales stands at a crossroads on the eve of the Welsh Parliament election.

Speaking in Llandudno, Rhun ap Iorwerth said the country has a “choice of two futures” in the vote on Thursday.

Labour has led Wales for more than two decades but, if opinion polls are to be believed, Plaid Cymru and Reform are vying to become the biggest party in the Welsh Parliament after May 7.

The latest and final YouGov poll in this election, published on Tuesday, forecast Plaid Cymru to win 43 seats in the Senedd, pulling ahead of Reform on 34 seats and Labour on 12.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “Our nation stands on a crossroads.

“We have a choice of two futures, it is that choice based on hope, a vision for the future that Plaid Cymru represents, and I hope people make the positive choice based on our values, based on our vision.

“But the other option for Wales on this crossroads represents division.

“It is the old Westminster establishment, marred by the same old self-interest and the same old scandal.

“That’s what Nigel Farage represents in this election.”

Speaking to the Press Association, Mr ap Iorwerth said he felt “energised” on the eve of the election.

He said: “I have been to every single constituency in Wales again over the past few weeks, I’ve done multiple tours by now.

“I note that other party leaders visit Wales every now and then and try to create something of a fuss.

“I don’t visit Wales, Plaid Cymru is in Wales, I am in Wales every single day of this campaign, because we are the only party that is rooted in Wales.

“I feel honoured and humbled to have been able to lead this campaign.

“I hope now, as democracy runs its course over the next few hours, that people appreciate the stark choice that they have in front of them in this election, and I ask them to unite behind Plaid’s hopeful and positive message.”