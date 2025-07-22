Wales star graduates after Japan tour win

Teddy Williams’ journey to graduation this week has taken a little longer than you might expect for a Cardiffian. The Wales and Cardiff Rugby lock forward has just arrived home after touring Japan.

Teddy started the second test in Kobe where he and his teammates ended a 644-day run without victory, signalling the start of a new era for the national side.

Speaking to him, though, you’d never know he was part of this almighty effort.

Camaraderie

“Back home and resting up,” he says. Of course, he’s not oblivious to the accomplishment.

“I love playing rugby. I get to spend lots of time with good people – the camaraderie and teamwork – and I’ve been lucky enough to travel to amazing places like Japan recently and South Africa too.

“There’s no better feeling than being able to represent your country in front of your family and friends.

“It’s full of highs and lows though like winning important matches, losing important matches, selection and, of course, injuries.

“University has probably given me something else to focus on around the rollercoaster life of being a rugby player.”

Teddy graduates with a BEng in Civil Engineering as part of Cardiff University’s class of 2025.

He studied the course full time in his first year before switching to part-time for the remainder of his degree, a choice that helped him balance his ambitions as a professional rugby player.

Life after rugby

“My degree offers me a nice back up; if my rugby career were to end with injury and it also allows me to plan better for life after rugby.

“But mine probably hasn’t been your typical student experience. My main priority has been my rugby career. But I’ve met some good people in my five years.

“I think submitting my dissertation immediately after a two-week tour to South Africa with Cardiff Rugby probably felt like my most significant moment. You can imagine the instant weight off my shoulders!”

It’s this balance that’s given Teddy perspective in what can be a volatile career environment for a professional sportsperson threatened by injury and contract worries.

And while continuing his rugby career is Teddy’s immediate focus, he hopes to secure some civil engineering experience alongside.

“Moving forward I’d like to continue to progress my rugby,” he says.

“Hopefully featuring often for the national side and competing for trophies. So, I hope you’ll see more of me in Cardiff and Wales shirts, but I don’t pick the team!”

