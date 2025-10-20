Wales This Week explores the challenges of end of life care amid funding crisis

With funding for hospices at crisis point, ITV Cymru Wales is set to show the challenges hospice care is facing in the next instalment of Wales this Week.

The Hospice: Caring to the End, is an hour long special episode of the long-running Wales This Week series, exploring the importance of effective end of life care in Wales.

It will focus on St David’s Hospice Care, based in Newport. St David’s founded in 1979, cares for 3,400 patients and families across Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, and Mid and South Powys.

Costs

Set against a backdrop of greater demand from an ageing population, many charitable hospices in Wales are facing increased costs due to rises in national insurance and the national minimum wage.

Emma Saysell, chief executive of St Davids Hospice Care, said: “We are so grateful to ITV Cymru Wales for giving us the opportunity to shine a light on the care that hospices provide across Wales.

“We hope the programme will give an insight into our work and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the patients, families, staff, and volunteers who took part.

“I would also like to thank ITV Cymru Wales for taking such a kind and sensitive approach throughout the filming.”

Insight

Hannah Gamlin, Producer at ITV Cymru Wales, said: “It’s been a real privilege to have this insight into the vital work that a hospice does, and to witness the care and kindness that goes into looking after people at the end of their lives.

We are so grateful to the staff, volunteers and especially the patients who shared their stories with us at such a difficult time in their lives. We hope this documentary highlights some of the challenges hospices are facing, and helps preserve them for the future.”

The Hospice: Caring to the End airs at 8pm on Tuesday, October 21 on ITV Cymru Wales. Previous instalments of Wales this Week are available on demand via itvX.