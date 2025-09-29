Wales to ban greyhound racing by 2030

The Welsh Government has introduced plans for a phased ban on greyhound racing by 2030, proposing to make it an offence to operate a track or organise races.

Wales’ last remaining track – the Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach – faces closure after a draft law was introduced in the Senedd to prohibit the sport.

The prohibition of greyhound racing bill, published today (September 29), would make it an offence to operate a track or be involved in organising greyhound racing in Wales.

If ultimately passed by Senedd members as expected, the ban will be phased in – coming into force no sooner than April 2027 and no later than April 2030.

An implementation group, made up of industry and animal welfare officials, has been set up to advise on the transition, safeguarding greyhounds and mitigating economic impacts.

The final bend?

Huw Irranca-Davies, the deputy first minister, announced the introduction of the bill in a short written statement and will give more details in an oral statement to the Senedd tomorrow.

Mr Irranca-Davies said: “We have listened to the public, considered the evidence and are taking decisive action to prioritise animal welfare. The harm from greyhound racing can no longer be justified in a modern, compassionate Wales.”

In 2021, Hope Rescue submitted a 35,101-name petition to the Senedd, calling for a ban on greyhound racing and raising concerns about welfare at Wales’ single remaining track.

The petitions committee conducted an inquiry and its report, entitled The Final Bend?, was debated in the Senedd chamber in 2023, with a majority of members backing a ban.

More than 2,000 greyhounds died and nearly 18,000 injuries were recorded on licensed UK tracks, according to evidence from the Cut the Chase coalition of campaigning charities.

Budget deal

A counter-petition, which supported greyhound racing in Wales and raised concerns about the potential impact of a ban, received 10,601 signatures.

The Welsh Government agreed to introduce a ban as part of a deal to pass the 2025/26 budget – struck with Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds, the party’s sole Senedd member.

Ms Dodds previously said: “Make no mistake, greyhound racing exists for one single purpose: money. Money from the large amounts of bets placed on the suffering of these poor animals. We are a nation that cares for animals and sports like this have no place in Wales.”

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) regulates and licenses racing in England, Scotland and Wales, including at the Valley Greyhound Stadium which opened in 1976.

Wales would become the first nation of the UK to ban greyhound racing. In December, New Zealand announced similar plans for a ban due to injuries and the deaths of dogs.

The draft bill is available to read here.