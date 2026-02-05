The Welsh Government has shared its ambition for Wales to be a ‘Carer Aware’ nation – where unpaid carers are recognised earlier and treated as partners in the planning for the person they care for.

A public consultation was launched yesterday (2 February) on a new draft National Strategy for Unpaid Carers, asking people across Wales to help shape how this vision becomes a reality.

The draft strategy has been developed working with hundreds of carers and their representatives across Wales.

It identifies eight priorities, including better recognition for carers, ensuring young carers do not have too much responsibility, improving access to respite, and improving wellbeing support.

The aim includes Wales being a ‘Carer Aware’ nation. This means carers of all ages, from all communities, and including disabled carers, are able to access information that is appropriate to them in their local area when they need it.

It also means identifying carers sooner, so they receive vital help and advice from the very beginning of their caring journey and giving carers a stronger voice when decisions are made about the people they look after.

The availability of sufficient and appropriate alternative care arrangements and short breaks for carers is also crucial to enable carers to look after their wellbeing.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said: “Too often, unpaid carers go unrecognised – even by themselves. They’re simply ‘looking after mum’ or ‘helping out a friend’, but caring can have a profound impact on people’s finances, careers, health and wellbeing.

“We want Wales to be a place where carers are identified early, where they know their rights, and where they’re treated as partners for the person they care for.

“This consultation is important in shaping a strategy which takes into full account how carers feel and how they’re supported. I’d encourage everyone with an interest to provide their views during the consultation phase.”

The consultation can be found at gov.wales/draft-national- strategy-unpaid-carers-2026. It is open now and closes on 13 April.