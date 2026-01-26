Wales to be battered by strong winds and heavy rain

A weather warning for heavy rain across large parts of Wales has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow weather alert covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan.

It will come into force at 3pm on Monday (January 26) and remain in place until midday on Tuesday (January 27).

The Met Office said some communities in the affected areas may be “cut off” by flooded roads following outbreaks of heavy rain and strong winds.

Forecasters have also warned of possible transport disruption and possible power cuts.

Some 20mm to 30mm of rainfall is expected to fall widely with 50mm to 80mm likely across higher ground, especially in Bannau Brycheiniog.

Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Most parts of the UK will certainly see wet and windy weather over the next couple of days.

“The most impactful weather’s going to be across some southern and western parts.

“We could potentially see up to 80mm of rain across parts of the south west, coupled with gales as well.”