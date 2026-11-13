Wales to bring in mandatory bird flu measures from Monday

Nation.Cymru staff

Poultry and captive bird keepers across Wales will have to follow stricter biosecurity rules from noon on Monday 16 November to reduce the risk of bird flu spreading from wild birds.

The Welsh Government is introducing an all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone on the advice of the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales. The rules will apply to anyone who keeps poultry or other captive birds, from households with a few hens to commercial farms.

In a written statement, Llŷr Gruffydd, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said: “There have been no cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) confirmed in poultry or other kept birds in Wales so far this outbreak season.

“However, the number of cases in poultry flocks is increasing across other parts of Great Britain and there is a heightened risk of transmission from wild to kept birds.”

Keepers will have to feed and water their birds in enclosed areas, limit movement in and out of enclosures and clean and disinfect footwear. They will also have to take steps to deter wild birds, such as netting ponds and removing sources of food, and keep domestic ducks and geese apart from other poultry.

The rules require keepers to maintain records and complete a mandatory biosecurity self-assessment within seven days. Wild game birds caught during the open season must remain where they are for at least 21 days, subject to the conditions of the declaration.

Those with more than 500 birds will have to take additional measures, including restricting access to essential visitors, changing clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures and cleaning and disinfecting vehicles.

Mr Gruffydd said: “At present there is insufficient evidence to introduce mandatory housing of flocks or review the arrangements for bird gatherings, but the situation will continue to be monitored closely.”

Scotland introduced a nationwide prevention zone on 10 November, and England followed on 11 November. England extended its measures on Friday to require housing for keepers with 50 or more birds and those who sell or give away birds, eggs or poultry products.

The Welsh zone will remain in place until the risk has fallen enough for it to be lifted. Keepers who suspect bird flu must report it immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 0300 303 8268.

The Minister said the risk to human health remained very low and that properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remained safe to eat.