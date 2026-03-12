Wales to Devon ferry service edges closer

There is big momentum behind plans for a south Wales to Devon ferry service as the project moves into its next phase.

An overwhelming 98 percent of more than 4,000 people who responded to a public consultation said they support the proposal.

Technical and commercial concept assessments have now been completed and further feasibility work will begin in the coming months to test how the service could operate in practice.

The proposed route would link Swansea with North Devon, creating a new connection across the Bristol Channel. Talks have taken place with councils in North Devon, Somerset and Torridge as discussions continue around port locations and infrastructure.

Most respondents backed the idea of a car carrying ferry rather than a passenger only service, opening up the potential for stronger tourism, business and freight links between south west Wales and south west England.

The ambition is for a service that runs beyond the peak summer season, supporting year round travel and economic growth.

Swansea Council confirmed it paid £24,995 for the consultation work. Supporters say the next round of detailed feasibility studies will determine whether the long discussed route can finally become a reality.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart first signalled backing for a hydrogen ferry in April 2022. Early last year a council-funded consultation on the concept got under way.

Supporters back the idea of a quick, environmentally-friendly transport option which would cut out the M4 and M5 and attract potential investment in ports and harbours.

There are questions about where a ferry would berth, how much investment would be needed to update port infrastructure, whether public support would translate into bookings, and how the ferry would attain zero-carbon emission credentials.

Although the consultation’s findings haven’t been made public yet the council said the maritime company that carried it out, Ocean Prime, has progressed work on an interim business case.



Referring to the Ocean Prime consultation work a spokesman for Swansea Council said: “Detailed technical and commercial concept assessments have identified some strong opportunities. The feasibility of these opportunities will be undertaken in the coming months to understand how they might be included.

“This is why Swansea Council has very recently drafted a memorandum of understanding to enable this work to develop further.”

He said the memorandum formalised the collaboration between the council and Ocean Prime and added: “Ocean Prime has met several other regional council experts, including harbour masters, since they first became aware of the project in 2023.

“This has included exploratory talks about various aspects of a ferry concept with North Devon Council, Somerset Council, and Torridge District Council.

“Now that market testing has been carried out in the Swansea area meetings will be arranged between Swansea Council, Ocean Prime, and councils in southwest England to further explore feasibility.”

Demand

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in April last year Ocean Prime chief executive Dave Sampson stressed it was very early days and gauging demand for a new service was key. He did though envisage a vessel around 55m long which would take passengers, cars, and some cargo at speeds of up to 40 knots.

Mr Sampson said Swansea was the only firm destination should the initiative progress further. In terms of other locations either side of the Bristol Channel and Celtic Sea further west he said: “We are not ruling anything in or out.”

He also said the intention would be for a ferry service to operate as much as possible rather than just the summer months.

Funding

In 2010 a proposed new fast ferry linking Swansea and Ilfracombe in north Devon, called Severnlink, came close to launching but was hit by funding difficulties.

Last June Swansea Council responded to a freedom of information request by a former Swansea councillor about the cost of the Ocean Prime consultation. The council said it had paid the company £24,995 and hadn’t allocated any further money towards the project.

The findings of the Ocean Prime consultation report are due to be published but no date has been given.