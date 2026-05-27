Wales to display ‘Dogs Die in Hot Cars’ warnings during heatwave

The RSPCA has welcomed news that motorists across Wales will once again be warned that “dogs die in hot cars” as temperatures soar during this week’s heatwave.

During spells of hot weather, variable messaging signage on Wales’ trunk road network will read: ‘CEIR POETH YN LLADD CWN / DOGS DIE IN HOT CARS’

The Welsh Government became the first – and only – UK administration to display this message on variable messaging signage in 2019, following a request by the RSPCA.

The continuation of the warning messages has now been confirmed by the newly appointed Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper MS’ team.

Mark Hooper MS said: “As Wales experiences a very hot spell of weather this week, I’m pleased to confirm that we will once again be displaying the ‘Dogs Die in Hot Cars’ warning on our trunk road network.

“Wales was the first country in the UK to use signage in this way, and I’m proud that we continue to lead the way in helping to protect animals’ lives.

“I urge all dog owners to never leave their pet in a vehicle during warm weather – even for a short time – as the consequences can be fatal.”

The RSPCA – who championed the benefits of the signage in reminding motorists that dogs die in hot cars – is delighted that this “important message” will be displayed.

Billie-Jade Thomas, Senior Public Affairs Manager for RSPCA Cymru said: “Temperatures are continuing to soar this week and we all want everyone’s pets to be as safe and comfortable as possible.

“We are delighted that the new Welsh Government has confirmed it will continue to display Dogs Die in Hot Cars messaging on the trunk road network – it is such an important message and we urge owners to understand the danger of leaving their pet in a hot car, and never taking this risk with their dog’s lives.

“We’re encouraging owners to do some ‘pet homework’ in this current heat and ahead of the summer and do as much as they can in the heat to keep their animals safe – which is also all part of the Summer of Kindness – aiming to create a kinder summer for every animal.

“There’s plenty that people can be doing now, from getting into the habit of checking the temperature forecasts every day to knowing the best way to cool down their dog after a walk; or planning how they will change their daily routine during hot spells, and knowing how to act in the event of heatstroke.”

Dogs left alone in a car on a hot day can quickly become dehydrated, develop heatstroke or even die. The charity and police forces continue to receive numerous reports of dogs left in jeopardy.

The RSPCA urges members of the public to dial 999 if they see a dog in distress in a hot car. Being locked in a warm vehicle can have damaging and even fatal consequences for the animals.

Dogs cannot cool themselves down when left in warm vehicles, even with the windows open. Consequently, problems like heatstroke can develop quickly.

The news comes as the RSPCA’s Summer of Kindness highlights the small acts people can do to help animals – including keeping pets safe in warmer weather.

Tips to plan ahead for the hot weather

Clue up on the signs of heatstroke in your pet, so you can act early. Visit the RSPCA’s website for more information.

Ask your vet for a weight-check for your dog to see if they are a healthy weight and whether they are at more risk of heatstroke

Consider how much time your dog may be spending inside a vehicle, how you will keep them hydrated, and how you would keep them cool if you were stuck in traffic or break down.

If appropriate, research trusted local pet sitting businesses so you know you can safely leave your dog at home in the cool, instead of taking them along for a family day out in hot weather.

Plan #DogsAtDawn and #DogsAtDusk walks to stay safe, and encourage others to walk their dogs during the cooler times of day. Don’t forget to post your selfies to social media and tag @RSPCA_Official

Start checking out your home for the coolest areas so you can put things in place to leave your dog safely and comfortably when you have to pop out. Avoid conservatories or rooms in direct sunlight.

Check with your groomer when your dog’s next appointment is (they may be getting booked up) and be sure to discuss the best grooming plan for your dog’s coat type during hot weather.

Place some extra water bowls in different rooms in the house and in the garden to encourage your dog to stay hydrated.

Dig out any puzzle feeders or Kong toys that can be used for frozen treats you can make ahead of time and keep in the freezer.

Get into the habit of checking the upcoming forecast every day and take particular notice of the “feels like” temperature- don’t just look for the sun icon.

Sign up for heat-health alerts and take extra care during these periods, as the risk of heatstroke significantly increases for both people and dogs.