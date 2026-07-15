Wales to establish shadow broadcasting authority in push for greater media powers

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government is to begin setting up a Shadow Broadcasting and Communications Authority as it presses for greater control over broadcasting and seeks to strengthen Wales’ media landscape.

The plans, announced in a written statement by Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan, fulfil a Plaid Cymru commitment to publish proposals within the government’s first 100 days in office.

Rather than immediately creating the new body, ministers will first establish a Shadow Broadcasting and Communications Authority Working Group to advise on how it should operate.

The group will make recommendations on the authority’s structure, remit, legal status and future programme of work, as well as identifying research and engagement needed before the body is formally established.

The Welsh Government has allocated £45,000 from Creative Wales’ budget this financial year to support the work.

A recruitment campaign for members of the working group will begin in September, with appointments expected to be completed by the end of the year. Ministers expect the group’s first meeting to take place early in 2027.

The working group is due to report back with detailed recommendations in early 2028, with the Welsh Government aiming to confirm arrangements for the authority in a formal statement later that spring.

The proposal follows recommendations made by the Expert Panel on Broadcasting, which argued Wales needed a stronger voice in broadcasting policy despite the sector remaining largely reserved to Westminster.

In her statement, Ms Fychan said the plans reflected concerns that the UK’s broadcasting framework did not adequately reflect the realities of devolution.

She argued recent developments, including the UK Government’s Local Media Fund, had highlighted the limited influence Wales has over decisions affecting its media sector.

“The UK Government Local Media Fund is the latest example of plans agreed for and about us, where we have no role in how those plans are shaped and implemented,” she said.

Phased approach

The minister acknowledged that some Members of the Senedd had questioned the need for a new body but said the plans were based on recommendations from independent experts and backed calls from organisations including the Institute of Welsh Affairs and the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales.

She said the phased approach would ensure any future authority was based on evidence, addressed gaps in the current system and delivered “positive change and better outcomes for Wales”.

The Welsh Government said the creation of the shadow authority would represent the first step towards its longer-term ambition of securing the devolution of broadcasting powers from Westminster.