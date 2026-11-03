Wales to face fresh scrutiny over lessons learned from Covid

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new independent review will examine whether Wales has learned the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic and is better prepared for a future health emergency, following concerns raised by bereaved families and others affected by the crisis.

Announcing the review in the Senedd, the Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution, Dafydd Trystan Davies, said the review will be proportionate and targeted to provide independent assurance that lessons have genuinely been learned and acted upon in Wales.

Set to complement the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry, it will focus on health and adult social care, services that were central to the nation’s pandemic response and were raised as matters of concern.

The review will be led by independent chair, Professor Daniel Wincott from Cardiff University’s School of Law and Politics, and will be supported by an Assurance Panel that will include individuals with expertise in healthcare systems, social care, and public health.

Panel Chair, Professor Daniel Wincott, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic touched every individual and community in Wales. Many people are still living with its consequences today. As its Chair, I am committed to the independence of this Review, which will be conducted by a panel of experts.

“The Review will assess the pandemic in Wales specifically, identify and address gaps in the evidence about the Welsh experience, and learn lessons for the future.”

Evidence

The panel will make use of the evidence already collected by the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry, including findings, published reviews, and other relevant work to recognise progress, confront shortcomings, and make sure Wales is better prepared for the future.

The review will assess whether UK Covid-19 Inquiry recommendations, committee reports and resilience exercises have been implemented. Where evidence is insufficient or gaps remain, the panel will be able to examine issues in greater depth and identify what more needs to be done.

Transparency

Ensuring that lived experiences will be heard and fully reflected, Dafydd Trystan Davies said: “We owe it to everyone in Wales affected by the pandemic, and especially to those who lost loved ones, to examine what happened honestly and to make sure the lessons learned are seen and felt in how our public services plan and prepare for the future.

“Whilst the UK Covid Inquiry has now reported on several modules, this new government will honour its commitment to ensure that aspects either unique to Wales or particularly acute in Wales are appropriately explored.

“Published and documentary evidence cannot, on its own, convey the experiences of those affected. I will therefore ask the panel to consider how best to ensure citizens’ voices inform its work and help it judge whether improvements are making a difference in practice.

“The findings of the review will help to inform future pandemic preparedness in Wales, foster greater transparency and accountability, and ensure that lessons are learned from this distressing and challenging period.

“That is how we will honour all those affected by the pandemic and build a safer, more resilient Wales for the future.”

The Panel will be reporting publicly and proceeding in stages, reflecting the UK Inquiry’s reporting schedule and the review aims to conclude by March 2029.

‘Watered down’

Commenting on today’s announcement, Natasha Asghar MS, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Health and Social Care, said: “The most effective way to learn the lessons from the pandemic is through a judge-led independent inquiry with the legal power to compel witnesses.

“Plaid Cymru politicians used to share that view as well, yet now for some strange reason they have backtracked and watered down their plans to a mere review.

“What is being put forward now is nowhere near what we – and most importantly those who lost loved ones during the pandemic – were promised, and it is just not good enough.

“The Welsh Government must ensure that this review has the appropriate legal powers to compel witnesses so decisions taken by Ministers can be properly scrutinised, and we can truly learn lessons from the pandemic.”