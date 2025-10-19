Wales to gain 15,000 clean energy jobs under UK Government strategy
Wales is set to benefit from more than 15,000 new clean energy jobs by 2030, according to a national workforce plan unveiled by the UK Government today (Sunday, 19 October).
The landmark strategy sets out how the Westminster government intends to train and recruit the workers needed to meet its target of making the UK a “clean energy superpower”, with jobs expected to double across the UK to 860,000 within five years.
Under the plans, Wales could see its clean energy workforce increase to 20,000 by the end of the decade, up from around 5,000 today. The government says this represents a “generational opportunity” to create well-paid jobs across post-industrial and coastal communities.
Technical Excellence Colleges
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband confirmed that one of five new Technical Excellence Colleges will be established in Pembrokeshire to deliver specialist training in clean energy trades and engineering.
Backed by £2.5m in UK Government funding, the pilot will support local training centres, courses and careers advice, ensuring people in West Wales can move directly into clean energy roles.
Key occupations in demand include electricians, welders, plumbers, engineers and metal workers, with Wales expected to see major growth in offshore wind and carbon capture. Large projects already underway include the Mona Offshore Wind Farm, off the coast of north Wales, forecast to create 3,500 jobs during its lifetime, and the HyNet carbon capture project in Flintshire, supporting around 2,800 direct jobs.
Mr Miliband said: “Wales is essential to the clean energy revolution that this government is delivering. Communities across Wales have long been calling for a new generation of good industrial jobs. This plan answers that call. Thanks to our commitment to clean energy, young people in our industrial heartlands will no longer need to leave their hometowns to find decent work.”
‘Highly-skilled jobs’
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens added: “From Pembrokeshire to Flintshire, Wales’s growing clean energy industry is delivering the highly-skilled jobs of the future. These projects are not only creating opportunities for young people but are also driving regional growth and helping us deliver energy security.”
The UK Government says the new jobs will typically pay more than the UK average, with entry-level roles in clean energy paying around 23% more than equivalent jobs in other sectors.
Average salaries in wind, nuclear and electricity networks are over £50,000, compared with the national average of £37,000.
To boost recruitment, the government has also announced initiatives to retrain oil and gas workers, create routes for veterans into the sector, and launch tailored schemes for ex-offenders and young people.
A new Fair Work Charter is planned to ensure developers in receipt of public funds deliver strong pay and workplace rights.
‘Generational opportunity’
Welsh Minister for Skills Jack Sargeant said the plan would complement the Welsh Government’s Net Zero Skills Action Plan: “With decades of industrial expertise, Wales is primed to capitalise on the generational opportunity that is the UK’s clean energy revolution. Together we can embed the industries of the future in our communities.”
Quote: “Wales is set to benefit from more than 15,000 new clean energy jobs by 2030….” Can someone guaranree that these jobs will be given to the Cymry and not to incomers as is sadly the current trend in shops and other businesses. We hardly hear a local accent in shops these days. I think the Cymry are not considered good enough and are not favoured by employers.
There’s a lot of sleight of hand with these claims. The ONS includes in its figures for ‘green’ jobs 158,400 jobs in waste disposal, 145,800 in energy efficient products (new windows and lightbulbs) and 11,900 in forest management, in fact, the ONS hides the fact that there are barely 150,000 new jobs in the UK green economy.
I supporlse there would be plenty more jobs in the dirty smelly climate damaging and earthquake inducing oil and gas industries which deform will bring back once they are in power m. They certainly will change the UK.
It’s sad that some are being taken in by this Westminster propaganda. Similar to the underground power route being laid near Porthmadog, most of the work will be undertaken by specialised engineers coming from England and Europe. As soon as the network is in place local jobs will come to an end. Energy produced in Wales needs to stay in Wales to power new industries and long term employment.
which company in Wales could have done this work?
The one we help create when we invest in oursleves
Dwr Cymru could have worked with UK government to diversify and deliver this.
All Wales rail projects are delivered from an engineering hub in Swindon – Westminster policy to exclude all Welsh organisations and individuals.
Plus “Nationalised ” that,s where it must be,thus for the greater benefit of its work staff, plus Wales and its peoples,nothing less will do.
Over 30 years prior to my retirement I project managed and was involved in the design of many energy efficiency and renewable projects the workforce involved in various fields were invariable the same from the same companies that operated in the field there were limited wider use of the national workforce, the much publicised and promoted micro generation scheme did not deliver to many of the locally based businesses who signed up. With national major businesses gaining most of the work. My fear is this Labour plan will go the same way, same companies same workforce delivering it. Few chances… Read more »
Once these schemes are built the only people employed seem to be security personnel driving back and forth, the statistics offered seem to be over the lifetime of these schemes that could be 30 to 40 years this industry is all fire and forget projects no need for local labour to be on hand 24 7 all smoke and mirrors as is the £ 300.00 Mr miliband is going to save everyone on their electricity bill.
Yeh…
Cymru desperately needs to train a workforce that is capable of undertaking what is needed to be done here instead of having to employ outside labour costing the country an arm and a leg. We need to educate our youngsters to be first-class carpenters, electricians, plumbers, engineers etc. instead of the current menial jobs in retail, tourism and sweat shops. Let others come to us for our expertise instead of the other way around. I have a feeling that the powers that be like it the way it is …… gullible, uneducated and ignorant …… because they can manipulate us… Read more »
The only thing i would say to England is SET WALES BLOODY FREE and stop spilling your BULL POO
Why should we ask England? JUST BLOODY DO IT!!!! This is 2025 not medieval times. The current English didn’t conquer us!