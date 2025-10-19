Wales to gain 15,000 clean energy jobs under UK Government strategy

Wales is set to benefit from more than 15,000 new clean energy jobs by 2030, according to a national workforce plan unveiled by the UK Government today (Sunday, 19 October).

The landmark strategy sets out how the Westminster government intends to train and recruit the workers needed to meet its target of making the UK a “clean energy superpower”, with jobs expected to double across the UK to 860,000 within five years.

Under the plans, Wales could see its clean energy workforce increase to 20,000 by the end of the decade, up from around 5,000 today. The government says this represents a “generational opportunity” to create well-paid jobs across post-industrial and coastal communities.

Technical Excellence Colleges

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband confirmed that one of five new Technical Excellence Colleges will be established in Pembrokeshire to deliver specialist training in clean energy trades and engineering.

Backed by £2.5m in UK Government funding, the pilot will support local training centres, courses and careers advice, ensuring people in West Wales can move directly into clean energy roles.

Key occupations in demand include electricians, welders, plumbers, engineers and metal workers, with Wales expected to see major growth in offshore wind and carbon capture. Large projects already underway include the Mona Offshore Wind Farm, off the coast of north Wales, forecast to create 3,500 jobs during its lifetime, and the HyNet carbon capture project in Flintshire, supporting around 2,800 direct jobs.

Mr Miliband said: “Wales is essential to the clean energy revolution that this government is delivering. Communities across Wales have long been calling for a new generation of good industrial jobs. This plan answers that call. Thanks to our commitment to clean energy, young people in our industrial heartlands will no longer need to leave their hometowns to find decent work.”

‘Highly-skilled jobs’

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens added: “From Pembrokeshire to Flintshire, Wales’s growing clean energy industry is delivering the highly-skilled jobs of the future. These projects are not only creating opportunities for young people but are also driving regional growth and helping us deliver energy security.”

The UK Government says the new jobs will typically pay more than the UK average, with entry-level roles in clean energy paying around 23% more than equivalent jobs in other sectors.

Average salaries in wind, nuclear and electricity networks are over £50,000, compared with the national average of £37,000.

To boost recruitment, the government has also announced initiatives to retrain oil and gas workers, create routes for veterans into the sector, and launch tailored schemes for ex-offenders and young people.

A new Fair Work Charter is planned to ensure developers in receipt of public funds deliver strong pay and workplace rights.

‘Generational opportunity’

Welsh Minister for Skills Jack Sargeant said the plan would complement the Welsh Government’s Net Zero Skills Action Plan: “With decades of industrial expertise, Wales is primed to capitalise on the generational opportunity that is the UK’s clean energy revolution. Together we can embed the industries of the future in our communities.”