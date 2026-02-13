Wales to get a ‘first of its kind’ sauna village

Jules Millward

Wales’ first wood-fired sauna and multi-plunge pool village is set to open in Cardiff city centre this spring.

Hikitalo, well known for its cosy, authentic wood-fired sauna in Sandy Bay, Porthcawl, has announced they are opening a sauna village in the city centre in April. This will bring a 36 person urban sauna experience to the capital city, along with UK’s first purpose built multi-plunge experience.

The village will be tucked behind Meanwhile House, on the Curran Embankment, and will consist of three bespoke wood-fired saunas, three hot and cold plunges, showers, changing facilities and a communal courtyard with space for refreshments.

Its aim is to bring contrast therapy, relaxation, calm and community to the heart of the city, creating an urban escape like no other.

Founder William Jenkins said Hikitalos sauna village is “the first of in its kind for Wales”, bringing the growing wellness scene, and sauna community to Cardiff in a way that reflects the Finnish tradition authentically.

Saunas give you more than a just health benefits, they are a space to pause, to find connection, community, and reflect, without the pressures of the outside world.

Hikitalo was born through his experiences abroad, and a long journey with his mental health. His journey started in 2019 with cold exposure, which eventually led him to discover the power of heat, and along with it, the community that came with saunas

He said: “I am very passionate about the social element” and added that he wanted to create a space that would benefit others.

The location in the city centre, and the plans for showers and changing rooms will mean workers can “avoid employee burnout” by being able to visit during their lunch breaks

William is planning to introduce silent saunas sessions, for those who want that communal experience, but want it quietly, along with gender specific, and inclusive sessions.

Hikitalo’s sauna village is due to open on April 20, and will be located at Curran Embankment, Cardiff CF10 5DY

You can read more about Hikitalo and book a session on their website.