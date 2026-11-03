Wales to host first nationwide diabetes parkrun and parkwalk event

Nation.Cymru Staff

People across Wales are being encouraged to lace up their trainers or take a leisurely stroll for the first nationwide diabetes parkrun and parkwalk event this November.

On Saturday 14 November, the event will bring together communities, healthcare organisations and charities to encourage people to get active and learn more about diabetes.

Developed through a collaboration between Diabetes UK Cymru, health boards and Public Health Wales, the event is part of the Tackling Diabetes Together programme, supported by parkrun in Wales.

Partners hope the initiative will encourage people to take steps towards better health, while highlighting the role physical activity can play in preventing type 2 diabetes, supporting people living with all types of diabetes, and reducing the risk of long-term complications.

Featured events will take place at:

Penallta, Ystrad Mynach

Old Railway Trail, Llangollen

Trelai Park, Cardiff

Pontypridd

Parc Dewi Sant, Carmarthen

Newtown

The Gnoll, Neath

Participants of all ages and abilities are invited, whether they choose to walk, jog, volunteer or come along to show support. People can also take part at any local parkrun or parkwalk across Wales.

Risk

With diabetes affecting hundreds of thousands of people across Wales and numbers continuing to rise, regular physical activity can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and lower the risk of serious complications.

Sean Newton, Healthcare Engagement and Systems Change Manager, Diabetes UK Cymru said: “We’re proud to be working with partners across Wales on this first national diabetes event of its kind.

“While everyone’s experience of diabetes is different, this event is a chance for people to come together, get active and support one another. Whether you’re living with diabetes, looking to reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes, or simply want to improve your health, everyone is welcome.

“As well as encouraging people to get active, the day provides an opportunity to raise awareness of diabetes, highlight the support available, and remind people of the symptoms of type 1 diabetes – Toilet, Thirsty, Tired and Thinner, known as the 4Ts.”

David Taylor, Transformation Director for the Tackling Diabetes Together Programme, said: “Around one in five adults in Wales is now living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, making this one of the most significant public health challenges facing our nation.

“The good news is that many of the actions that help prevent type 2 diabetes and support people to live well with diabetes are things we can build into everyday life.

“This event is about making those actions visible, achievable and accessible. It’s also an opportunity to help people understand their risk of type 2 diabetes and the support available at every stage. For those newly diagnosed, our new national Point of Diagnosis resource provides clear, practical information to help people take their first steps towards living well with type 2 diabetes.

“By bringing communities together across Wales, we’re showing that improving our health can start with something as simple as taking a walk.”

Challenge

Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health, Nerys Evans, said: “Type 2 diabetes is one of the biggest public health challenges facing Wales and, as a Government, we’re committed to creating the kind of healthy environments that make it easier for people to be active and maintain a healthy weight, reducing the risk of diabetes and other serious conditions.

“That’s why events like this matter: they show people that getting active doesn’t need to be complicated or daunting, it can start with a walk around your local park. I’m proud that Wales is leading the way with this national initiative, and I’d encourage people across the country to take part, whatever their pace or ability.”

Chris Davies, National Coordinator for Wales, parkrun UK, said: “Parkrun and parkwalk are all about making physical activity welcoming, inclusive and accessible.

“You don’t need to be a runner to take part. Every week, people walk, jog, volunteer and support one another in communities right across Wales.

“We’re proud to be working with Public Health Wales and Diabetes UK to encourage more people to discover the benefits of being active and connecting with others.”

People interested in taking part can join one of the featured events or find their nearest local parkrun or parkwalk through the parkrun website.

People can find out more on diabetes risk and ways to lower it here, while those diagnosed with type 2 can find the new PHW resource here.