Wales to join UK medical evacuation scheme for children from Gaza

Wales will take part in a UK-wide scheme to provide urgent medical treatment for children evacuated from Gaza, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services Jeremy Miles MS said the decision followed the UK Prime Minister’s announcement in July that Britain would support the evacuation of Palestinian children in desperate need of specialist care.

Intolerable

“The ongoing situation in Gaza is intolerable for the millions of Palestinians living there,” said Mr Miles. “I repeat the calls made by the First Minister for an immediate ceasefire, recognising the devastating effects the war is having on the population, including children in need of specialist healthcare.”

The Cabinet Secretary said Wales would work closely with the other UK nations to determine how the scheme will operate. He described the process as “sensitive and complex,” involving both the NHS and local authorities.

Only a small number of children are expected to be treated in Wales, but Mr Miles said the government was committed to doing everything possible to meet their needs.

Committed

“We are committed to doing our utmost to support the children who need medical treatment and their families, where we have the capacity and are able to meet their needs,” he said. “I will keep Senedd Members updated about progress as details are confirmed.”

The Welsh Government has also reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“Like other parts of the UK, we continue to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and hope lasting peace can be secured,” Mr Miles added.