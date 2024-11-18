Wales to launch its own deposit return scheme despite row over glass

The Welsh Government will plough ahead with plans to launch its own deposite return scheme, the Deputy First Minister has announced.

Talks had been ongoing between the UK ministers and devolved administrations to establish initiatives that could work with one another.

It will see customers receive some money back for returning empty bottles.

The previous UK government ruled that glass would not be included in its own deposit return scheme (DRS) for England.

But the Welsh Government maintained throughout talks that it intended to include glass bottles in its own initiative.

The plan was heavily criticised by some members of Wales’ brewing and hospitality sectors.

Issues

Huw Irranca-Davies confirmed on Monday afternoon (November 18) that Wales will now move ahead with its own Deposit Return Scheme which will include glass.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change said issues had been caused by the United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020.

The Act ensures that goods can be sold in any part of the UK, regardless of local laws, and was inherited by the previous Westminster administration.

‘Issues’

Mr Irranca-Davies said: “In partnership with the UK and Devolved Governments, we have been working to initiate a joint process to appoint the Deposit Management Organisation for our respective schemes later this month.

“However, in the time available it has not been possible to address the issues to the operation of devolution caused by the United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020, inherited by the UK Government from the previous administration.

“This unfortunately means that we are not able to proceed with the joint process or notify the WTO in relation to the scheme at this point.”

The Deputy First Minister said the Deposit Return Scheme for Wales would support the country’s transition to a circular economy.

He said: “Our active engagement with industry has highlighted that there are currently a range of views on how best to achieve the transition to reuse.

“We will therefore continue our active engagement to develop a scheme that supports the transition to reuse for all drinks containers including those made from glass. In doing so we will also continue to draw from international best practice.

“In parallel with the development of the Welsh DRS, we will also continue our work to improve our recycling, having once again seen an increase in our latest recycling rates this year.”

He added: “Wales already ranked second in the world for recycling, it places us in a unique position of implementing a scheme into an already high recycling nation.

“That means that to develop a DRS that will deliver benefit to Wales necessitates an approach which looks Beyond Recycling; one that will support Wales to build on our progress to date and take the next step by supporting the transition to reuse.

“Recognising the effort that everyone across Wales has put into our progress on recycling, it also means that it is vital that the introduction of a DRS will build upon and not detract from the progress everyone has worked so hard to deliver.”

