Wales to track literacy standards nationally amid concerns over reading decline

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government is introducing national literacy and numeracy indicators to measure whether standards are improving as concerns continue to grow over reading levels among Welsh children.

The new measures, due to be published in September as part of a Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Plan, come amid warnings of falling literacy levels, declining reading for pleasure and widening attainment gaps among young people in Wales.

The plan will introduce national indicators based on existing personalised assessment and qualification data, allowing ministers and schools to monitor progress from early years through to age 16.

It will also include new draft guidance setting out clearer expectations about what children should learn at each stage of their education, alongside a greater emphasis on systematic synthetic phonics.

Additional support will be targeted at pupils struggling with literacy and those making the transition from primary to secondary school.

The announcement follows mounting concern about literacy standards in Wales.

Earlier this year, Cardiff University highlighted National Literacy Trust figures showing that only 37% of children and young people aged eight to 18 enjoy reading in their free time, while Wales has the lowest rate of daily reading anywhere in the UK, with just 12.5% of children reading every day. Researchers also noted that around one in four schools in Wales does not have a library.

In January, Children’s Laureate Wales Nicola Davies and Bardd Plant Cymru Siôn Tomos Owen warned of a “literary crisis”, arguing that falling literacy was contributing to Wales’ poor educational performance and calling for a long-term national strategy backed by sustained investment.

Cabinet Secretary for Education and the Welsh Language Anna Brychan said the new indicators would help ensure progress could be measured consistently across Wales.

“Strong literacy and numeracy skills are essential foundations for success in learning, work, and life,” she said.

“As a government we have been clear that we will raise education standards and by the end of the Senedd term, Wales should see sustained improvement in literacy and numeracy for all learners.

“These national indicators will help us track progress and provide clarity to schools about how we want to see improvements and how best to support learners.”

She said ministers wanted to make better use of the assessment data already collected by schools to establish current performance and identify where additional support was needed.

Alongside the literacy plan, the Welsh Government will continue promoting reading through the National Year of Reading – Ymgolli (Go All In) campaign.

Lasting improvements

The Welsh Government says it is already investing £13.2 million to improve literacy standards and hopes the new national indicators will provide a clearer picture of whether those interventions are delivering lasting improvements over the course of the current Senedd term.

Cabinet Secretary for Sport and Culture Heledd Fychan Heledd Fychan said: “Reading helps capture children’s imaginations and discover new authors and books, alongside developing their literacy skills.

“Libraries are the beating heart of their communities and are vital for lifelong learning. By encouraging a love of reading at all ages, more people can benefit from the free books provided by libraries as well as the other high-quality services they provide.”