Wales’ top hidden gems revealed

Outdoor experts have revealed Wales’ top ten hidden gems.

As temperatures rise and more people head outdoors, experts at outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Millets have revealed Wales’ best tucked away beauty spots based on Trip Advisor ratings.

Sam Chadwick, blog author and outdoor enthusiast at Millets, said: “In recent years, more people have discovered the benefits of spending time outdoors, with hotspots such as Wentwood Forest becoming increasingly popular.

“We have compiled a list of Wales’ best hidden gems, for those who want to avoid the crowds whilst enjoying the outdoors.”

Stunning

According to Trip Advisor ratings, Yr Ysgwrn is Wales’ top hidden gem.

Located in the stunning landscape of Eryri, the farmhouse was once home to Welsh author Hedd Wyn.

Visitors can explore both the interior and the surroundings of the farmhouse, immersing themselves in the rich history of the area.

There are outdoor spaces where guests can take in the breathtaking views of Snowdonia and a nearby café offers a perfect spot to relax.

Traeth Mawr took the number two spot on Millets top ten list.

The Welsh name translates to ‘Large Beach’ in English and is a series of beaches in Anglesey that are backed by low sand dunes, making them feel particularly expansive.

Located near the small village of Aberffraw, visitors can visit cafes and eateries such as Y Goron after a long day of watching swimmers and walkers.

Llanddwyn Island was rated number three on the list of Wales’ best hidden gems.

The small tidal island off the west coast of Anglesey boasts rolling dunes, large rock outcrops and historic buildings which make it the perfect place to spend the day exploring.

The cliffs around the island support a wide variety of nesting seabirds, including cormorants, shags and oystercatchers.

Visitors can view pillow lavas as they approach the tidal island, and can explore the ruins of Dwynwen’s original chapel.

Pen y Fan took the four spot on Millets list with 4.8 starts out of 5.0 on Trip Advisor.

The not so hidden gem is the highest peak in south Wales situated in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

Porth Ceiriad Beach in Gwynedd was number five on the list. It’s been dubbed a hidden gem because despite being one of the loveliest beaches in the area – very few manage to find it.

Newborough Forest in Anglesey took the number six spot with its.

It was originally planted to stabilise dunes and protect the village of Newborough from sand – but is has since become a popular spot for walking, horse riding, and cycling.

The Four Waterfalls trail in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park also made Millets top ten.

The walk boasts stunning scenery and access to four waterfalls – Sgwd Clun-Gwyn, Sgwd Isaf Clun-Gwyn, Sgwd y Pannwr, and Sgwd yr Eira.

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in Denbighshire was number seven on the list with 4.7 starts out of 5.0 on Trip Advisor.

The breath taking 18-arched stone and cast iron structure carries the Llangollen Canal across the River Dee in the Vale of Llangollen.

It was was completed in 1805 having taken ten years to design and build.

St. Govan’s Chapel in Pembrokeshire was number 9 on Millets list.

Tucked into the cliffs on the Castlemartin Range, St Govan is said to have had at least two close encounters with pirates.

Gigrin Farm in Rhayader was number ten on the list.

Visitors can observe stunning views of daily wild red kite feedings from an open field or viewing hides on a farm.

Sam Chadwick: “If you are visiting any area of the UK this summer, it is important to be prepared. Ensuring that you pack a backpack or rucksack with enough food and water, as well as a change of clothes is vital.

“It is also a good idea to pack waterproof clothing, as the UK’s weather can be unpredictable. Walkers should also wear supportive footwear when visiting sites with uneven and muddy terrain. This helps to reduce the risk of injury, or of tripping over uneven footpaths.

“You must also leave any place you visit exactly as you found it. Take any rubbish and equipment, such as camping chairs or wind breaks, home with you and be respectful of any wildlife and other people around you.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

