Wales’ top skills talent competes against europe’s best at EuroSkills 2025

A team of 7 talented highly-trained competitors from Wales will form part of Team UK at Europe’s largest skills competition this autumn.

Team UK consists of 19 competitors from across the UK, with Team Wales making up approximately 37% of the team. Team UK will compete in 17 skills at EuroSkills.

Wales’ best young apprentices and learners are heading to Denmark in September to test themselves against their peers at EuroSkills Herning 2025.

Selected and trained in skills excellence by WorldSkills UK – in partnership with lifelong learning company Pearson – the team will compete in a raft of skills and disciplines vital for economic growth.

Intensive

Team members have already been through months of competition and selection processes and now face the last crucial months of their intensive training programme for this year’s competition.

These will include construction, digital and emerging technologies in the net zero and green industries.

WorldSkills UK uses its participation in the competition to promote skills excellence and embed world-class training standards.

EuroSkills Herning 2025 is also seen as crucial litmus test to measure the UK’s readiness to compete on the global stage at the WorldSkills competition. Known as the ‘skills olympics’, the next WorldSkills takes place in Shanghai in September 2026.

Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership Jack Sargeant said: “The young men and women who have been chosen to represent Wales and the UK should be very proud of their achievements. Their dedication has brought them to this point, but it’s more than that.

“They train to such high standards to be able to compete, and those standards come back into the workplace, lifting the next generation of talent.

“These young professionals are actively supporting our industry, economic, and productivity growth and I wish every one of them pob lwc.”

‘Inspiring’

Adam Youens, a Coleg Cambria Lecturer in Engineering and WorldSkills UK CNC Training Manager, said: “Working with these talented young individuals has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Their dedication, passion, and resilience are truly inspiring.

“As they prepare to showcase their skills on the European stage at EuroSkills, I have no doubt they will make us all proud. This opportunity not only highlights their exceptional abilities but also underscores the importance of investing in the next generation of skilled professionals.

“Moreover, this journey has significantly benefited our colleges by enhancing our own expertise. The rigorous training and preparation have fostered a culture of excellence and innovation among our staff and students alike. I am confident their participation will open doors to new opportunities and set a benchmark for future competitors.”

