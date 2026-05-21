Wales’ ‘tree deserts’ leaving people exposed to pollution, heat and poor health

Nation Cymru Staff

Communities across Wales are living in “tree deserts”, where a critical lack of urban tree cover leaves people more exposed to poor health outcomes, air pollution and rising temperatures according to a conservation charity.

New figures published by the Woodland Trust, the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity, reveal stark inequalities in access to the benefits urban trees provide, with some Welsh towns and cities facing particularly high levels of risk.

Holyhead, situated in new First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth’s constituency of Bangor Conwy Môn, is part of the worst-performing urban area in Wales, with 100% of its urban population living at risk due to a critical lack of tree cover.

It is followed by Prestatyn in Denbighshire, where 82.04% of the urban population is affected, and Carmarthen in Carmarthenshire, where 78.87% of urban residents are living in areas with critically low tree equity.

Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire (70.95%) and Llandudno in Conwy (70.42%) complete Wales’ five worst-performing urban areas, putting communities across both North and South Wales among those most missing out on the health and environmental benefits of trees.

Jacinta Challinor, Tree Equity lead for Coed Cadw said: “These new figures reveal an injustice that is silently affecting the health of millions of people. Tree deserts are places of critically low tree equity where communities are missing out on the many benefits trees provide.

“That can mean hotter homes and streets, dirtier air, higher rates of asthma and heart disease, and poorer physical and mental health. These challenges affect daily life in countless ways and, combined with wider inequities, can even contribute to lower life expectancy.”

The rankings show that the issue is not confined to one part of Wales. Based on the regional classifications used in the data, five of the ten worst-performing urban areas are in North Wales, while five are in South Wales, demonstrating that low urban tree cover is a national challenge.

Jacinta added: “Although the picture looks bad, low tree cover is a problem we can do something about. By embedding trees into plans for new developments, as well as being creative and ambitious in adapting existing green spaces, we can get trees onto the greyest streets, so that all communities can benefit from greener, healthier and more resilient places to live. The benefits that trees provide should not depend on your postcode.”

Several local authorities in Wales have already adopted ambitious plans to improve tree planting in urban areas, such as Wrexham County Borough Council’s Tree and Woodland Strategy, which sets out a clear aim to increase urban tree cover to 20%, as well as other measures.

Jon Brewin, Arboricultural Officer (Planning) within Wrexham County Borough Council, said: “Wrexham recognised an urgent necessity to increase our urban canopy cover back in 2014 and set an ambitious but achievable target to reach an increased county-wide tree canopy cover of 20%. As we draft the revision of the Strategy in 2026, we plan to extend our canopy target through a combination of ‘fine-tuning’ the actions and objectives and utilising the highly informative data provided by the Woodland Trust Tree Equity Score. The Tree Equity Score accurately identifies areas within the county requiring greater focus and justifies appropriate resources to establish and manage trees to improve the quality of lives for residents and visitors to those areas.’’

Coed Cadw is calling on local authorities across Wales to be bold and ambitious when it comes to planning and decision-making around urban trees.

There is also strong public support for addressing inequalities in access to trees. A 2025 Woodland Trust survey of more than 2,000 people living in urban areas found that 88% believe everyone should have fair access to trees and the benefits they provide, no matter where they live.

Coed Cadw is encouraging people to check their score and help create tree equity in cities and towns across the UK by using their online tool.

Jacinta added: “Trees in towns and cities aren’t just things of beauty and inspiration. Trees reduce levels of anxiety and depression. They clean the air we breathe.

“They protect us from extreme heat and flooding. Urban trees make our neighbourhoods quieter and safer and give us a sense of pride in where we live. They can even increase our property value and make homes easier to sell.

“A lack of trees may already be impacting our health, or the health of our children or family. We are encouraging people to go to our website and check their postcode to see if they are living in an area with low tree cover.”

Research by The Woodland Trust shows that scarcity of trees puts residents at risk of higher levels of stress, anxiety, depression and poor physical health. Trees in towns and cities also reduce air pollution, flooding and rising temperatures.

Studies have shown that trees in urban areas can:

reduce air pollution, quieten noise and keep cities shaded and cool

improve ecosystems and boost biodiversity

create a sense of place, beauty and heritage

create environments where businesses want to invest and people want to live and work

improve house prices

alleviate stress, stabilise blood pressure, ease anxiety and depression, and provide opportunities for healthy, active lifestyles

What is tree equity?

Everyone should have easy nearby access to the benefits of trees. This is what we call “tree equity” – the idea that all communities have equitable access to the benefits of trees where they live. While some urban areas enjoy abundant greenery and tree cover, others lack essential natural assets.

Organisations such as Coed Cadw say tree equity must be embedded into urban forest planning, and that doesn’t just mean planting. Plans must also include caring for and protecting trees – both newly planted and existing – to ensure they continue to thrive and improve the quality of life of residents for years to come.

Wales’ worst performing areas for tree cover

The Welsh towns and cities with the highest proportion of urban residents living at risk due to a critical lack of tree cover are:

Holyhead, Isle of Anglesey — 100% Prestatyn, Denbighshire — 82.04% Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire — 78.87% Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire — 70.95% Llandudno, Conwy — 70.42% Ystradgynlais, Powys — 59.24% Flint, Flintshire — 58.43% Aberystwyth, Ceredigion — 47.24% Bridgend, Bridgend — 46.29% St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan — 43.92%