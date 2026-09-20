Wales’ unsung community heroes honoured at BBC awards

Nation.Cymru staff

Eight people and organisations from across Wales have been recognised for their work supporting communities, raising money and helping others.

The winners of the BBC Make a Difference Awards in Wales 2026 were announced at a ceremony at BBC Hoddinott Hall in Cardiff on Saturday.

Almost 500 nominations were submitted for this year’s awards, with 32 finalists shortlisted across eight categories.

The winners included seven-year-old meningitis survivor Noa-Rose Alderman, from Caerphilly, who has raised thousands of pounds for charity, and Carmarthenshire environmental campaigner Ted Williams.

Noa-Rose was named Young Hero of the Year after using her experience of surviving meningitis to raise awareness of the illness and money for Meningitis Now.

Her fundraising efforts have included taking on the challenge of climbing Pen y Fan.

Judge Bronwen Lewis said choosing a winner had been difficult because of the efforts of all the young people nominated.

She said: “The unbelievable effort, the resilience, the determination, the fundraising going on, it’s just so inspiring, so well done to everyone who was nominated.

“But a huge well done and da iawn to our star of a winner, Noa-Rose Alderman – keep fundraising and keep doing that fantastic work.”

The Environmental Award went to Ted Williams, who has transformed neglected tennis courts and surrounding land at Parc y Betws in Carmarthenshire into a wildlife and community garden.

The project brings together residents, volunteers, schools and businesses and promotes sustainable gardening.

Judge Joe Wilkins said: “Wales is facing an environmental crisis, and we need champions for nature and our connection to the world around us.

“This year’s winner has demonstrated the incredible power of nature for our wellbeing and healing. Not only in their own life, but by then sharing that experience with others in their community.”

Other winners included Emma Parry, from Swansea, who received the Active Award for her work with the Calon ADHD Project.

Ms Parry established the project following the death of her daughter and has secured funding for activities including yoga, boxing and indoor climbing, while creating a support network for families.

Dylan Allman, from Blaenau Gwent, received the Animal Award for his Be Hedgehog Aware campaign.

His work began after discovering hedgehogs in his garden and developed into a campaign which persuaded major manufacturers to put warning stickers on garden machinery.

Cardiff’s The Queer Emporium received the Community Group Award. The organisation provides a café and bookshop as well as activities including comedy nights, craft clubs and queer speed dating.

Ray Roberts, from Rhondda Cynon Taf, won the Fundraiser Award after spending more than 45 years organising charity events for causes including cancer care, dementia support and local hospitals.

The Great Neighbour Award went to Sally Thomas, from Merthyr Tydfil, for helping people in her community with tasks including travelling to appointments and providing support during illness and difficult periods.

Kaz Jefferies, from Carmarthenshire, received the Volunteer Award.

After losing her hearing as an adult and learning British Sign Language, she began helping to run Llanelli Centre for the Deaf, where she volunteers each week.

The centre teaches BSL to people of all ages and provides a space for deaf and hearing communities to meet.

‘Amazing winners’

The awards were presented by BBC Radio Wales presenter Lucy Owen and BBC Radio Cymru’s Caryl Parry Jones.

The judging panel included actress Rakie Ayola, weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans, boxer Lauren Price, comedian Robin Morgan and television presenter Anna Ryder Richardson.

Garmon Rhys, interim director of BBC Cymru Wales, said: “I would like to congratulate the amazing winners of this year’s awards and everyone who was shortlisted.

“With almost 500 nominations received, it’s clear that Wales is home to an extraordinary number of people who are making a positive difference in their communities and improving the lives of others.”

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