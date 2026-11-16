Wales v Australia travel advice as ticket sales surge after All Blacks win

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales return to action against Australia in Cardiff this Saturday after their sensational 35–28 victory over New Zealand, with ticket sales surging and fans urged to plan ahead for road closures and busy trains.

The win was Wales’ first over the All Blacks in 73 years and came in front of 55,152 fans at the Principality Stadium. The Telegraph reported that the rate of ticket sales for the Australia game rose by 700% after the final whistle, raising the prospect of a sell-out at the 73,000-seat stadium.

Wales centre Eddie James, who scored one of their five tries against New Zealand, said the crowd had made a difference. “The more fans we have, the louder it is and so hopefully we can bottle this up and get even more for the Australia game,” he told the Telegraph.

Cardiff Council expects the M4 to be particularly busy on Saturday 21 November and is urging supporters to allow extra time for their journeys.

Road closures

The main city centre road closures will run from 4pm until midnight. Scott Road and Park Street will close from 7am for preparations at Gate 5 of the stadium.

Castle Street, Duke Street, High Street, St Mary Street, Westgate Street, Wood Street and Central Square are among the streets affected, along with parts of Kingsway, Cowbridge Road East and Tudor Street. The St Mary Street taxi rank will close from 4pm.

Penarth Road will close about 30 minutes before the final whistle and could stay shut for up to an hour afterwards to manage crowds heading to Cardiff Central.

Local buses will be diverted and Cardiff Bus Interchange will close while the restrictions are in place. National Express coaches will continue to use Sophia Gardens, while FlixBus will use its usual stop by Friary Gardens on North Road.

Trains

Great Western Railway will run extra services between Cardiff and Swansea, Newport, Bristol and London. The council says GWR trains before the match will be reservation-only. Services immediately after the game are expected to be especially busy.

Transport for Wales will add capacity where possible. After the match, passengers heading to the Valleys or the Vale of Glamorgan should queue at Cardiff Queen Street. Those travelling on other routes, including Ebbw Vale and Maesteg, should use Cardiff Central. Both stations will have accessible queues.

Passengers should buy their rail tickets before joining a queue. Cardiff Central’s station car parks are permanently closed, with parking available at the Central Quay multi-storey.

Park and ride

The park and ride will operate from the car park by Vindico Arena on International Drive in Cardiff Bay (CF11 0JS), with a city centre stop at Tresillian Way. Buses will run from noon until 10pm.

Event parking at the Civic Centre and Sophia Gardens will be open from 8am until midnight and costs £20 for cars or £30 for coaches. The council advises disabled drivers to use Sophia Gardens.

Drivers are encouraged to pre-book event parking or park and ride. Payment on the day is by card. Supporters are also advised to check the stadium’s bag policy before travelling.