Martin Shipton

An anti-war group has raised concerns over weapons that were tested at a military range in west Wales and have since been deployed in the Middle East during the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Cardiff Stop the War Coalition says the use of weapons tested at the Ministry of Defence’s Aberporth range raises questions about Wales’s growing links to global conflicts.

According to the UK Defence Journal, a specialist publication covering Britain’s armed forces and defence industry, a weapon designed to shoot down drones was tested at the MOD Aberporth range, operated by defence contractor QinetiQ.

The Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System was subsequently approved for use by the RAF.

Since the conflict with Iran erupted in February 2026, RAF Typhoon fighter jets from No. 9 Squadron have been operating from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, helping protect British forces and other countries in the region against Iranian drone and missile attacks.

The UK Defence Journal reported in May that Typhoon jets from the squadron were already using the new weapon on what the UK Government describes as “defensive missions in the Middle East”.

Adam Johannes, from Cardiff Stop the War Coalition, questioned whether Britain’s supposedly defensive missions were actually part of the wider war effort, helping shield the US and Israel from the consequences of a military campaign he described as a “war of choice” and a “war of aggression”.

He said: “Britain’s supposedly defensive role raises an uncomfortable question – is the RAF protecting people from war, or helping shield the US and Israel from the consequences of waging it?

“By protecting Israel, US forces and their regional allies from Iranian retaliation, while allowing the US to use British military bases, Britain risks helping create the conditions in which the US and Israel can continue their military campaign because they suffer fewer consequences for themselves and their allies.

“Protecting civilians from incoming missiles is one thing. Providing a military shield that helps make a wider war possible is quite another.”

Johannes said any links between Welsh facilities and US military operations should be a central part of the debate about the Welsh Government’s proposed “ethical” framework for the defence sector.

Over the past year, Cardiff Stop the War Coalition has repeatedly raised concerns about the US military presence at Welsh sites, accusing the Welsh Government of turning a blind eye and refusing to speak out.

Its concerns include US military use of Cardiff Airport, which is owned by the Welsh Government, and the arrival of the US military ammunition supply ship MV Sagamore at Newport Dock on July 24.

Declassified UK

Investigative website Declassified UK reported that the vessel had previously delivered bombs to Newport for onward transport to Welford, a US ammunition depot supporting RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, which has been linked to American bombing operations in the Middle East.

Johannes said: “The US is a rogue state operating on the principle that might makes right. Since January alone, it has abducted Venezuela’s President and First Lady, launched a war of aggression against Iran, continued to arm Israel on a massive scale, threatened Greenland and imposed a total energy embargo on Cuba, while openly threatening to take over the island.”

He added that Wales and Britain’s relationship to US foreign policy was “the biggest elephant in the room” in discussions about the Welsh Government’s proposed ethical framework.

“The US military is not some neutral partner in the business of defence,” he said. “Opposing its brutal record of invasion, intervention and destruction should be central to any serious discussion of Wales’s role in the world.”

The comments come ahead of a demonstration at West Wales Airport, Aberporth, at 12.30pm on Saturday, November 21. Anti-war campaigners from across Wales are expected to gather outside the military drone testing site to protest against UK and Welsh Government plans to further expand the arms industry in Wales.

Ethical implications

Local residents are also backing the demonstration.

Lesley Marshall, who has lived in the area for 40 years, questioned the environmental and ethical implications of drone testing.

She said: “Drones fly nearby and I can sometimes tell when firing into the sea is taking place at Aberporth because it affects my ears. Goodness knows what it does to the cetaceans in the Bay.

“I question the ethics of public funding and space being allocated to test platforms like the Watchkeeper/Hermes associated with Israeli arms company Elbit Systems. I specifically question whether combat data from operations in Gaza feeds back into testing protocols in Ceredigion.”

Jill Gough, who lives around four miles from the airport, said the noise from Watchkeeper drones had been “extremely unpleasant and intrusive”.

She said: “Having this site – invested in by the Welsh Government – used for the development and testing of spying, bullying and killing machines is wrong. Such a development does not promote the community, environmental and political future of the Wales that we want for our children and grandchildren.”

The veteran peace campaigner said she would like the Welsh Government to invest in a Welsh Centre for Non-Violence, dedicated to fostering a culture of peace.