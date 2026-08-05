Walk-in meningitis B vaccination clinics open for young people

Nation.Cymru staff

Young people and students are being urged to take up the offer of a meningitis B vaccination at walk-in clinics being held across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan this month.

The clinics are open to all 17 and 18-year-olds born between September 1, 2007 and August 31, 2008, as well as eligible under-25s entering higher education or residential further education for the first time this autumn.

The vaccination is being offered because teenagers and young adults are among those at higher risk of meningococcal B disease, which can cause meningitis, septicaemia and sepsis.

First-year university students are considered particularly vulnerable, with evidence showing their risk is around seven times higher than young people of the same age who are not at university.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board is running walk-in clinics at Maelfa Wellbeing Hub in Llanedeyrn and Barry Hospital from August 3 to 8 and August 10 to 15, between 9am and 4.30pm.

Clinics will also be held at Riverside Health Centre in Cardiff on August 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12, also between 9am and 4.30pm.

No appointment is required.

Students under 25 who are attending higher education or residential further education for the first time will need to bring evidence that they are a first-year student at a UK institution.

Two doses of the MenB vaccine, given at least four weeks apart, are required for the best protection. It then takes at least two weeks after the second vaccination for the body to develop a good level of protection.

Those eligible are therefore being encouraged to complete both doses before starting university or college in the autumn.

Dr Claire Beynon, executive director of public health at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “Meningococcal disease can develop very quickly and, although rare, it can have devastating consequences for individuals and families. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself against MenB infection.

“We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of vaccination and ensure they receive both doses, particularly those preparing to start university or college, where living and socialising in close contact with others can increase the risk of infection.”

Eligible students

The programme is also available to eligible students coming to Wales from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, the Crown Dependencies and overseas.

Students who receive their first dose elsewhere in the UK can receive their second in Wales, while those who have their first vaccination in Wales but are studying elsewhere in the UK can complete the course there.

The health board said the MenB vaccine has been used routinely as part of the UK’s infant vaccination programme since 2015 and has resulted in a 75% reduction in MenB disease among vaccinated groups.

However, vaccination does not provide complete protection against every form of meningococcal disease.

Symptoms can include headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pain, stomach cramps and fever with cold hands and feet.

Eligible young people attending the walk-in clinics will also be able to receive MenACWY, HPV and the three-in-one teenage booster vaccinations where required.

Further information is available from the Cardiff and Vale vaccination team on 02921 841234.

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