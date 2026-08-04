Walkers close in on finish of 1,000-mile Wales charity challenge

Nation.Cymru Staff

A team of walkers is almost at the finish line of a 1,000-mile journey around Wales in support of Prostate Cymru, having already raised more than £200,000 for specialist cancer nurses.

The team, who set out from Cardiff on 27 June, are walking the full circumference of Wales, completing around 23 miles each day with the aim of raising £300,000.

They are due to embark on their final stretch – from Rodney Parade in Newport to Cardiff Arms Park, home of Cardiff rugby – on Sunday 9 August, where they will be met by rugby legend and Prostate Cymru ambassador, Sir Gareth Edwards.

A host of Welsh rugby stars will join the team of nine for their final leg, including Alex Cuthbert, Josh Navidi, Rhys Priestland, Lloyd Williams and Ellis Jenkins.

Along the 44-day route, Prostate Cymru has organised awareness talks and PSA testing events, and in Newport on the 8 August, local men can get tested for prostate cancer at Rodney Parade.

The PSA testing event is available to men aged 50 and over – or 45 and over if they have a family history of prostate cancer. Black men over the age of 45 are also strongly encouraged to attend as one in four Black men develop prostate cancer.

Andy Thomas, Chair of Prostate Cymru and a recently retired consultant urologist, is leading the challenge.

He said: “With each step, we want to raise awareness, inspire men to get tested, and fund vital support for families affected by this disease. We’re aiming to fund six specialist cancer nurses so we can improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of life for men and their families across the nation.

“I’d really urge men to sign up to our testing event as prostate cancer in the early stage often doesn’t have any symptoms.

“We’re already raised more than £200,000 so please donate and do your bit to help those with prostate disease in Wales.”

The funding for the NHS will mean that men facing prostate disease get personalised support and expert care close to home, with the first appointment of a specialist nurse already having been made.

Rebecca Boyd has taken up the role of Trainee Surgical Care Practitioner post in the Urology department at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

The appointment at the Royal Gwent Hospital marks a major step forward in strengthening regional healthcare capacity and improving support for urology patients.

It comes at a crucial time as the urology department at the Royal Gwent Hospital continues to expand its state-of-the-art robotic surgery programme.

This means that surgeons are able to perform complex procedures with enhanced precision, smaller incisions, reduced recovery times and improved patient outcomes.

Rebecca said: “Prostate Cymru’s investment in education and workforce development is helping to strengthen urological services and improve care for patients across Wales.

“Every fundraising event and donation makes opportunities like this possible.”

To sign up for the PSA testing event, visit the Prostate Cymru website or email [email protected]. Donations are welcome here.

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