Walking festival explores south Wales Valleys

Nation.Cymru

A four-day walking festival will explore the south Wales Valleys, with guided routes taking walkers between railway stations through the area’s hills and mountains.

The Festival of Rail Walking will run from October 9 to 12, with routes ranging from gentle walks through Cardiff’s parks to mountain crossings between valleys.

Organised by Railwalks and Cardiff Ramblers, the festival will be based around Cardiff Central station. Some walks will start there, while others will involve a train journey to the Valleys or the coast.

All guided walks are free, with donations invited, but booking is required.

Steve Melia, a founder member of Railwalks, said the railway network and landscape made south Wales particularly suited to walking between stations.

“South Wales offers something unique: seven lines running up the valleys with mountains in between, so you can get off a train in one valley, climb over mountains with spectacular scenery and return by train from the next valley,” he said.

“With the new, frequent electric trains, it also has one of the best rail services outside of London. Overall, I would say, this area is the best in Britain for rail walking.”

The programme includes 13 walks, from a three-mile Cardiff parks route to a 13-mile mountainous circuit from Treorchy.

Friday’s walks include a five-mile route from Penarth to Cardiff Central, an 11-mile walk from Caerphilly to the capital and a strenuous 10-mile route from Risca to Aber.

Saturday’s choices include a six-mile coastal walk from Rhoose to Barry Island and an eight-mile route from Llwynypia to Mountain Ash, alongside the Cardiff parks walk and Treorchy circuit.

Railwalks founder member Miriam Ricci, who will lead the coastal walk, said the festival aimed to show that getting out into nature need not depend on travelling by car.

“This festival highlights a more sustainable alternative, showing how rail services connect people with an extraordinary range of landscapes, from the coast to the valleys and hills,” she said.

Her walk will also include gentle stretching and activities encouraging participants to take notice of their natural surroundings.

Sunday’s programme includes a 10-mile walk from Energlyn to Pontypridd themed around preacher and bridge-builder William Edwards, an 11-mile mountain walk from Maesteg to Treorchy and a five-mile walk through Cardiff’s parks.

The festival closes on Monday with routes from Rogerstone to Crosskeys, Pontlottyn to Bargoed and Ebbw Vale Town to Ebbw Vale Parkway.

Cardiff Ramblers members will lead some of the walks. Committee member Mike Kohnstamm said the group was increasingly exploring the Valleys.

“Until quite recently, for walkers the Valleys were rather an unknown blank space between other scenic hotspots in south Wales,” he said.

“These days our group is increasingly arranging walks to visit the great views and natural attractions that abound in the area, particularly taking advantage of the railway system.”

Organisers reported 60 sign-ups when they announced the event, with places still available on all walks at that stage. Numbers are limited on some routes.

The full programme and booking form are available here.

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