Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

Two Welsh council library services have confirmed they have no plans to withdraw David Walliams’ children’s books or his 2012 autobiography ‘Camp David’ from their bookshelves following the publication of allegations against him.

In school libraries however Flintshire says the decision sits with individual schools.

Allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedy actor and children’s author were aired in an ITV documentary and published in the Guardian last week.

Mr Walliams denies all allegations of sexual misconduct and abuses of power – no charges have currently been brought against him and he has denied breaking the law.

Both Wrexham Council’s Library Service and Gwella – which operates Flintshire’s Library Service – have said they have no plans to immediately withdraw his children’s books either temporarily or permanently in light of the claims.

Mr Walliams rose to fame in the BBC comedy sketch show Little Britain before crossing into the world of children’s literature where he wrote books for youngsters aged 5-12.

His books – such as including Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy and Mega Monster – have sold more than 50 million copies.

Currently Gwella has 375 physical copies of Walliams’ childrens books on its shelves – including a number of Welsh translations – as well as three copies of his autobiography and one copy of a biography aimed at a teen audience entitled David Walliams A Comic Genius – which was not written by him.

In Wrexham there are 376 copies of his books available in English or Welsh, plus three copies of his autobiography.

Kate Leonard, Head at Libraries and Compliance at Gwella, said: “Our libraries follow established professional and ethical principles around stock availability – the starting point is that all books should be made available to readers unless the content of those books is illegal.

“But libraries continually refresh their collections in response to what their users want to read.

“In the case of David Walliams, we understand that demand for Walliams’s books has fallen significantly in recent years. We would therefore expect the number of copies in circulation to decline naturally as they are replaced by newer and more popular titles, particularly as he is now without a publisher.”

Walliams has recently been dropped by his long-time book publisher Harper Collins.

In a statement a Wrexham Council spokesperson expressed a similar position, stating: “Library collections are regularly reviewed and refreshed to reflect factors such as reader demand, the condition and relevance of existing stock, and changing readers preferences.

“In this case, as demand for David Walliams’ books has fallen significantly in recent years we would expect the number of copies in circulation to decline naturally over time as titles are replaced by newer and more popular books.”

Regarding the availability of Walliams’ books in schools, Wrexham Council’s Education Department was approached for a comment but declined.

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Education and Youth, Claire Homard said that the decision whether to keep the author’s books on school library shelves was a matter for individual schools.