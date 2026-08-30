War memorial could be relocated under improvement plans

Proposals to improve the area around a Valleys war memorial are being considered by a council.

Residents in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) are being invited to share their views on proposals to improve the area surrounding Tonypandy War Memorial, as part of the council’s investment in local war memorials.

In 2022, RCT Council committed to delivering a five-year programme of investment in war memorials as part of its continued support for the Armed Forces community.

Using this investment, alongside funding from the UK Government’s Pride in Place Impact Fund, the council is proposing improvements to the area surrounding Tonypandy War Memorial.

The proposals include relocating the World War I memorial currently situated within the grounds of Livingway Church in Tonypandy to a more accessible location above the existing war memorial.

A wider improvement scheme is also being proposed, which could include re-landscaping the area around the memorial, creating accessible planting spaces and removing the wrought-iron fencing around the existing memorial.

Residents will be able to view the proposals and speak to council officers at two consultation events taking place on Friday, September 4.

Officers will be at Tonypandy Market from 10am to 2pm, and at Tonypandy Library from 3pm to 7pm.

As part of the day, the council’s heritage service will also be gathering information for a Tonypandy Roll of Honour.

Residents are being encouraged to go along and share details of relatives or local residents from Tonypandy and surrounding areas who were killed during conflict.

Residents can bring names, photographs, documents or family stories to help ensure those who served and sacrificed are remembered and recognised.

Those unable to attend can submit information for the Roll of Honour by emailing [email protected].