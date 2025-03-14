War of words over senior councillors working and taking council salaries

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A war of words has broken out between senior councillors and a Tory MS, following criticism on councillor salaries from the Conservative group.

The row follows the vice chairman of Old Colwyn Residents’ Association slamming cabinet members who worked fulltime whilst also taking a £40K-a-year councillor salary.

The vice chair directly referenced Conwy’s cabinet member for finance in his criticism of the authority’s financial hardship, following a residents’ group meeting where members slated another large council tax hike and service cuts.

But speaking after the residents’ meeting, the vice chairman referenced First Independent Group councillor Nigel Smith, the cabinet member for a sustainable economy, as a member who worked full time alongside his council role.

“Not acceptable”

Questioned on the overall situation, Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders then said it was ‘not acceptable’ for more highly paid cabinet members to be also working a full time job, although she didn’t name any single councillor or their position.

This prompted Cllr Smith to take her comments personally and question why Mrs Finch-Saunders was so interested, raising her own ‘business interests’ outside of her MS role.

Conwy cabinet members currently earn around £37K a year, rising to £40K next month at the start of the new financial year.

Merfyn Thomas is the vice chairman of Old Colwyn Residents’ Association and former Conwy County Council councillor.

Mr Thomas said the matter of cabinet members working second jobs had caused contention at the residents’ recent group meeting, with members citing council tax rises and service cuts.

Speaking after the meeting, he said: “From what I understand, the head of finance or the portfolio holder for finance (Cllr Nigel Smith) has got a fulltime job and is also drawing £40K a year for doing the job as the portfolio holder. How can you do a fulltime job and get £40K for it (the cabinet position)?

“When I was a councillor (backbencher), I refused to take my salary increase, and I gave the money to the toilets. Conwy was going to close the toilets at the paddling pool at Rhos on Sea, but I gave my increase to the council to keep the toilets open.”

Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders then said: “Being a cabinet member is a full time, very responsible role; however, some cabinet members do have other occupations. The point needs to be questioned over how somebody can carry out more than one role and claim those kind of salaries of £40K.”

She added: “Council tax has gone up 30%, and the average medium wage in Conwy is about £26K, so for a cabinet member to be withdrawing that and having another job, it’s not acceptable.”

“Disappointed”

Cllr Nigel Smith wrote to the local democracy reporting service in response, pointing to Senedd Members, who will be paid just over £72K in 2025/26, also having outside business interests.

“I’m disappointed that Janet Finch-Saunders seems to have little better to do with her time than to look at councillor and cabinet members’ occupations and remuneration,” he said.

“She appears to have singled out me as a high earner with two income streams. While I am a director of the family business, I fit my time there around my cabinet position and giving 100% commitment to the role.

“It is my understanding that Mrs Finch-Saunders also has several business interests, which I’m sure, like me, she also manages with her other commitments at the Senedd.”

He added: “As for the suggestion that councillors’ remuneration, which is set by the Independent Remuneration Panel, is excessive in these times, compared to Remuneration of Assembly Members and Members of Parliament, it would seem very reasonable.”

Conwy’s independent leader Cllr Charlie McCoubrey also responded to the criticism.

“The role of a cabinet member is a very demanding and important role requiring a commitment to working long hours with many meetings held outside of normal working hours,” he said.

“As leader of the council, I am responsible for appointing cabinet members. As well as having the necessary skills and aptitude, the ability to fully commit to successfully managing their workload is a key consideration when appointing.

“I am very grateful for the work my cabinet colleagues do, and I have no concerns about any cabinet member’s commitment or ability to fulfil their roles.”

He added: “It is not unusual for elected members to hold other roles alongside their council commitments, and in many cases the skills and experience this affords can assist them in their substantive roles. In the interest of transparency all outside roles must be publicly declared in the members’ declaration of interests which is publicly available on the council’s website.”

Last week the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed Conwy’s councillor salary bill had increased by over £300,000 in five years.

