War refugees commemorated at Senedd exhibition

A Senedd exhibition commemorating refugees and detailing the impact of war and displacement in Wales has been opened.

Curated by researchers from the Center for the Movement of People at Aberystwyth University, the exhibition brings together artworks and artefacts from people who were displaced to Wales after fleeing war and violence in the first half of the twentieth century.

It tells the stories of refugees, prisoners of war, and evacuees from across Britain who sought sanctuary in Wales.

Sponsored by Ceredigion Senedd Member Elin Jones, the exhibition also highlights the experiences of more recent arrivals, including those displaced by conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

One of the works on display will be the 1923 Eisteddfod chair intricately carved by Emile de Vynk, a Belgian refugee who along with his family was offered refuge in Criccieth in 1914, after fleeing the hostilities of the First World War.

Paintings by Fred Uhlman, a Jewish artist persecuted by the Nazis, are also included, alongside evocative photographs of Basque children evacuated in 1937 and English evacuees from 1940 onwards.

Andrea Hammel, Professor of German and Director of the Center for the Movement of People, said: “This exhibition aims to highlight the long history of displacement caused by war.

“While commemorations earlier this year marking the end of the Second World War in Europe focused mainly on combatants and local communities, we want to show the experience of those who had to leave their homes. By 1945 there were 60 million displaced people in Europe alone, and Wales provided sanctuary to many.”

The exhibition juxtaposes historical art and artefacts with contemporary works by professional and community artists from Syria and Ukraine who have resettled in Wales in the past decade.

Speaking at the launch in the Senedd on Remembrance Day, Culture Minister Jack Sargeant MS added: “This powerful exhibition reminds us that Wales has a proud history of providing sanctuary to those fleeing conflict and persecution, consistently opening its doors to people in their darkest hour.

“As we mark Remembrance Day, it’s fitting that we reflect not only on those who fought, but also on the millions of civilians whose lives were torn apart by war.

“The stories told through these artworks and artefacts are deeply moving – they speak of resilience, hope, and the universal human desire for safety and peace. They also serve as poignant reminders that our peace and security today were hard-won by the sacrifices of people across many countries and nations who fought to defend freedom and human dignity.”

The exhibition will be on display in the Oriel in the Senedd until 22 January 2025.