Ward boundary shake-up proposed for council elections

Some council wards in a Welsh county borough could be in line for a shake-up and the total number of councillors cut by two, under new draft proposals.

The Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru has published its early proposals for future ward boundaries in Caerphilly Council elections.

A six-week consultation period has begun and will run until Sunday December 7.

The commission reviews the boundaries of Wales’ 22 council areas every 12 years, to keep up with potential changes to the number of voters in each ward – for example, if new homes have been built in a community.

Proposals

The new draft proposals for Caerphilly could mean the Aber Valley ward loses one of its seats in the council chamber.

In Risca, the merging of the current east and west wards could also mean one fewer councillor for the town.

Other parts of the borough could have their ward boundaries redrawn to reflect population changes.

The current Gilfach ward could become a part of a larger, newly-named Bargoed ward (presently known as Aberbargoed and Bargoed).

The Ynysddu ward could be merged with Crosskeys in another potential change.

In both those cases, the overall number of councillors serving each of the new proposed wards would not decrease from their current representations.

Many of the council’s wards would be unaffected by the proposed changes, but there could be a series of minor name changes across the borough.

Changes

Here’s how each of Caerphilly Council’s current wards could be affected by the proposed changes:

Aber Valley (three councillors) – could be reduced to two councillors.

Aberbargoed and Bargoed (three councillors) – could be enlarged to include Gilfach in a newly-named Bargoed ward, with four councillors in total.

Abercarn (two councillors) – name changed to Aber-carn.

Argoed (one councillor) – no changes.

Bedwas and Trethomas (three councillors) – name changed to Bedwas Trethomas.

Blackwood (three councillors) – no changes.

Cefn Fforest and Pengam (three councillors) – name changed to Cefn Fforest Pengam.

Crosskeys (one councillor) – could be merged with Ynysddu in a newly-named Crosskeys Ynys-ddu ward, with three councillors in total.

Crumlin (two councillors) – no changes.

Darran Valley (one councillor) – name changed to Cwm Darran.

Gilfach (one councillor) – could become part of a newly-named Bargoed ward, with four councillors in total.

Hengoed (two councillors) – no changes.

Llanbradach (two councillors) – no changes.

Machen and Rudry (two councillors) – name changed to Machen Rudry.

Maesycwmmer (one councillor) – name changed to Maesycwmwr.

Morgan Jones (three councillors) – no changes.

Moriah and Pontlottyn (two councillors) – name changed to Moriah Pontlotyn.

Nelson (two councillors) – no changes.

New Tredegar (two councillors) – no changes.

Newbridge (three councillors) – no changes.

Penmaen (two councillors) – no changes.

Penyrheol (four councillors) – no changes.

Pontllanfraith (three councillors) – name changed to Pontllan-fraith.

Risca East (three councillors) – could be merged with Risca West to create a newly-named Risca ward, with four councillors in total.

Risca West (two councillors) – could be merged with Risca East to create a newly-named Risca ward, with four councillors in total.

St Cattwg (three councillors) – name changed to Sant Catwg.

St Martins (three councillors) – name changed to Sant Martin.

Twyn Carno (one councillor) – name changed to Twyncarno.

Van (two councillors) – no changes.

Ynysddu (two councillors) – could be merged with Crosskeys in a newly-named Crosskeys Ynys-ddu ward, with three councillors in total.

Ystrad Mynach (two councillors) – no changes.

To take part in the consultation on the commission’s draft proposals, you can visit www.reviewswales.wales or email [email protected]

You can also send representations by post to Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru, 4th Floor, Welsh Government Building, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3NQ.