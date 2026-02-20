Warfare is changing faster than ever, says Defence Secretary as Wales defence growth deal is launched
Warfare is changing faster than ever and our technology must keep up, the Defence Secretary has said.
Speaking at Cardiff Castle on Thursday, John Healey stressed the importance of developing new autonomous and uncrewed systems, such as drones.
He appeared alongside Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens and First Minister Eluned Morgan to announce the Wales defence growth deal, which aims to make it easier for small businesses in Wales to secure defence contracts.
Mr Healey said: “The result will be more opportunities for young people in Wales, more jobs for workers in Wales, more investment in businesses in Wales, and more battle-winning technology made in Wales for our armed forces.
“This is a nation which takes great pride in our armed forces and with very good reason.
“We have the finest sailors, pilots and soldiers, but the war in Ukraine now reminds us of this hard truth that an armed forces is only as strong as the industry and the innovators that stand by.
“Technology is changing the nature of warfare faster now than at any time in history.
“So, developing uncrewed digital technology is not just an optional extra, it’s absolutely essential for our own future defence.”
“Through this deal, we want to set out to begin the process of onshoring their production here in the UK, here in Wales,” he added.
“And in turn, ensuring that the war-fighting readiness of our own armed forces and those of our Nato allies will be secure for years to come.”
As part of the £50 million deal, a new defence technical excellence college is expected to open next year, in order to train more engineers in Wales.
Drone testing
The deal also seeks to expand drone testing by widening air corridors across central Wales.
The First Minister said: “We’ve got some really talented companies in Wales with skills, abilities, we have universities, further education colleges, that are ripe to take advantage of these opportunities.
“What we know is the world is a pretty unstable place at the moment, and clearly we need to recognise that means that we may need to spend more on defence.
“I want to make sure Wales gets our fair share.”
Pity the Homo Superior class has gone back to the middle ages in their thinking and actions…that trio illustrates the hopelessness we face in their care…should the unthinkable happen will we be fighting on the Russian side…!
“Sides” won’t come into it if it becomes a matter of how the criminal class – Putin, Trump and XiJinping – decide to carve up the world into spheres of influence. All this new technology will be just the ticket when they have to suppress urban insurgencies. The countryside will be a good place to hide for a few minutes before some drone or other device locates you and gives you that final zap. Makes one wonder why they effin’ bother with all this kit. UK will have no say in that big game.
I meant Reform getting in, not nuclear war…
I was ready for the hills when the Irish English War kicked off in 68 come 69 I’m walking to Kerry but no sign of any Army, just gangs of youths armed with water pistols encouraging one to keep going, just like Fair Day here but every day there…
No, this isn’t how you do it. We all know wars are fought for greed and profit, but you’re not meant to just come right out and say that with a smile plastered all over your face. You’re meant to babble a lot of solemn nonsense about how “we” must fight to defend our values. Then you duck down into your bunker or head off to your lucrative arms industry lobbying job, and leave someone else to do the killing and dying.
But the majority voted for WW3 in 2016. Good democrats should be pleased to deliver what the majority wanted.
World wars are caused by big power blocs wanting “more”. Lot of pro war noise comes from within EU or haven’t you noticed?
With a clear threat from Russia and European security undermined by their orange poodle what alternative is there?
Meanwhile they let palantir in.
Step in the right direction though.
Not smart to give our American adversary more control.