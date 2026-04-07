Warmest day of the year so far as people enjoy sunshine

The UK has seen the warmest day of the year so far as people flock to the beach to enjoy widespread sunshine.

A provisional temperature of 22.4C has been recorded in Mona, on the island of Anglesey in Wales, the Met Office said.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the day and may reach 25C, according to the forecasting body.

Wednesday will feel even warmer, particularly in central and south-east England, where temperatures could reach 26C, which is “well above” the early April average of 12C to 15C.

For some, the warmth is particularly well-timed coinciding with school Easter holidays.

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said: “There really is no place like Brighton when the sun is shining and we’re definitely seeing people keen to take advantage of the sunshine today – not just on the beach itself, but also visiting our brilliant seafront cafes and bars, or enjoying a walk along the prom.

“Our new seafront park in Hove has been incredibly busy as well, with families making the most of the school holidays at our skatepark.

“We’re officially the sunniest city in England and we know how to have fun when the sun it out.”

A spokesperson for Weymouth Town Council said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many people choosing to enjoy the sun on Weymouth beach and we’re looking forward to welcoming more visitors to our town, so they can enjoy all the fun our resort has to offer.

“Roll on summer!”

Webcams also show crowds sunbathing at Lyme Regis beach in Dorset.

Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said: “We’re seeing a brief but notable spell of very warm weather for early April, with temperatures more typically associated with late spring or early summer.

“This could be the warmest spell at this point in April since 2020, a year many will remember because of the Covid‑19 lockdown.

“However, this warmth will be short-lived, with a marked drop in temperatures and more unsettled conditions developing later this week.

“In some areas, daytime temperatures could fall by around 10C between Wednesday and Thursday.”