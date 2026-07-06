Warning after unsafe counterfeit toys found on sale in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Parents are being urged to take extra care when buying popular squishy toys after unsafe imitation versions linked to toxic chemicals and burn risks were found on sale in Wales.

Trading Standards officers have seized a number of counterfeit stress ball-style toys from shops in Carmarthenshire following concerns they breach both product safety and trademark laws.

The warning comes after last year’s influx of fake Labubu dolls and focuses on imitation versions of popular squeezy toys, including copies of the NeeDoh brand and dumpling-shaped toys sold in plastic steamer baskets.

Testing carried out by local authorities across Wales and the UK has identified a number of serious safety concerns.

These include excessive levels of hazardous chemicals, including benzene, missing safety information and conformity markings, and strong chemical odours that may indicate the presence of harmful substances.

Trading Standards has also highlighted a social media trend encouraging children to heat the toys in microwaves. Several incidents have resulted in serious burns after the toys burst, releasing boiling, glue-like gel that sticks to the skin.

Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, Carmarthenshire County Council’s cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards, said parents should be especially cautious when buying toys that had become popular online.

“Parents and carers should take extra care when buying toys, particularly those that are currently popular on social media or being sold at unusually low prices.

“Counterfeit toys may look convincing but can pose serious risks to children’s health and safety. We encourage anyone who has purchased one of these products to carry out a few simple checks and stop using it immediately if they have any concerns.”

Trading Standards is advising shoppers to check that toys display the required UKCA or CE safety markings, together with the manufacturer’s or UK importer’s name and address.

Consumers are also being urged to stop using any toy that is leaking, has a strong chemical smell, appears poorly made or is missing safety information.

Parents are also warned never to place the toys in a microwave or allow young children to put them in their mouths.