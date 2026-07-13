Warning of ‘summer scramble’ on roads as busiest getaway in four years expected

The RAC estimated that 14.1 million motorists will embark on journeys for holidays or day trips between Friday and Sunday this week.

Drivers are being warned to expect the busiest summer getaway on the roads in four years.

That is the second highest since it began tracking the data in 2016, surpassed only by 18.8 million in 2022 when the easing of coronavirus restrictions sparked a surge in travel.

Most schools in Wales break up for the summer holidays at the end of this week or early next week, while the academic year has already ended in Scotland and the north of Ireland.

The RAC predicted Saturday will be the busiest day on the roads for getaway journeys, with 3.8 million planned.

Friday and Sunday will each see an estimated 3.4 million.

A further 6.8 million trips will be spread across the three-day period, with drivers unsure which exact day they will hit the road.

The RAC warned that south-west and north-west England are likely to see the most leisure traffic.

Transport analytics company Inrix identified a number of likely congestion hotspots, including:

– The M4 westbound from Junction 22 (the Severn Crossing) to Junction 35 (Bridgend).

– The M1 southbound from Junction 16 (Northampton) to Junction 6 (Watford).

– The M25 clockwise from Junction 15 (the M4) to Junction 19 (Watford).

– The M25 anticlockwise from Junction 17 (Maple Cross) to Junction 12 (the M3).

– The M60 clockwise from Junction 7 (Altrincham) to Junction 18 (the M62).

Drivers embarking on getaway road journeys will be hit by fuel prices being much higher than a year ago.

Filling a 55-litre family car costs an additional £8.90 for petrol and £21.20 for diesel, based on average prices.

RAC breakdown spokesperson Harriet Hernando said many families are choosing a UK holiday rather than an overseas break this summer, which she suggested could be caused by issues such as flight disruption, EU border delays and household budgets being squeezed by the Iran war.

She went on: “Drivers should be ready for the Saturday summer scramble and plan their journeys, thinking about setting off earlier or later in the day to avoid traffic jams.

“People should prepare for delays and getting stuck in a jam in potentially very hot weather.

“People should carry plenty of water, as well as suncream and an umbrella to provide shade.”

The concern over border delays related to the EU’s Entry Exit System (EES).

The system, rolled out fully in April, involves people from third-party countries such as the UK having their fingerprints registered and photograph taken to enter the Schengen Area, which consists of 29 European countries, mainly in the EU.

For most UK travellers, the process is done at foreign airports, but it is also carried out at the Port of Dover, Eurotunnel’s Folkestone terminal and London St Pancras railway station.

Many passengers have spent hours stuck in EES queues in recent months.

The EU has rejected widespread calls from the travel industry to suspend the system until September amid fears delays will worsen during the peak summer holiday season.