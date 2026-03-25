Warning over illegal lead solder use raises concerns for children’s drinking water

Public health bodies have issued a warning over the continued use of illegal lead solder in plumbing systems, raising concerns about risks to drinking water in schools, nurseries and public buildings across Wales.

WaterSafe, working alongside the Water Health Partnership, the Welsh Government and the Drinking Water Inspectorate, has called for urgent action to ensure only lead-free materials are used in systems supplying water for drinking, cooking and bathing.

The use of lead solder in such systems has been illegal since 1987. However, new research suggests the practice has not been fully eradicated.

A survey by WaterSafe, the UK register of approved plumbers, found that while many plumbers use solder regularly, only around half consistently carry lead-free solder. This increases the risk of lead-based materials being used accidentally in drinking water systems.

Health experts warn there is no safe level of exposure to lead. Even small amounts can have serious effects, particularly for children, including impacts on brain development, concentration and IQ.

The warning has prompted a coordinated response from the Water Health Partnership, which includes Public Health Wales, Welsh Government, Welsh Water, Hafren Dyfrdwy and the Drinking Water Inspectorate.

The group has written to property managers across Wales, including schools, local authorities, housing associations and health organisations, urging them to ensure that only lead-free solder – or alternative fittings that do not require solder – are used in any plumbing work.

Jonathan Samuel, managing director of WaterSafe, said the issue required urgent attention.

“Always using lead-free solder is the only safe option,” he said.

“That’s why the bodies responsible for public health have come together to urge anyone who has work done on their drinking water plumbing to ask their plumber which type of solder they are using to make sure it’s lead-free.

“This advice is particularly important for people in charge of nurseries and schools, as well as landlords, health organisations and local authorities, given the effect lead can have on children.”

Warning

The warning also applies to homeowners, with WaterSafe advising people to check materials used in any plumbing work carried out in their properties.

The organisation recommends using approved plumbers who are trained in water regulations designed to protect drinking water quality. Plumbers listed on the WaterSafe register are audited and required to demonstrate compliance with these standards.

A separate survey of WaterSafe members found significantly higher awareness of the dangers associated with lead solder among registered professionals.