Warning over new passport rules for Wales-Ireland ferry passengers

Mark Mansfield

Travellers using ferry routes between Wales and Ireland could face disruption under new passport requirements, an MP has warned as she called for their introduction to be delayed.

Ynys Môn MP Llinos Medi has written to the Home Secretary raising concerns about requirements due to come into effect on September 28, just over a month after they were announced.

From that date, all passengers using Irish Ferries services between the Republic of Ireland and Britain will have to present a valid passport or Irish passport card before boarding.

The requirement will apply to the Dublin-Holyhead and Rosslare-Pembroke routes in both directions and includes British and Irish citizens.

Driving licences and other forms of photographic identification previously accepted by the ferry operator will no longer be sufficient.

Ms Medi said the short notice could leave some passengers unable to travel and cause financial losses for businesses which have already arranged trips.

She said: “This change has been announced with just over a month before implementation. While I recognise the importance of maintaining secure and effective border arrangements, the timescale for adaptation to this new rule is simply too short for many people and businesses who regularly travel between Great Britain and Ireland.

“Many frequent travellers have historically relied on alternative forms of identification when travelling across the Irish Sea. They are now being asked to obtain passports at very short notice, creating uncertainty for people with existing travel plans.”

Ms Medi said she had been contacted by Teithiau Elfyn Thomas, a travel company in her constituency, which feared substantial losses on one planned trip.

She said: “Many of their customers are elderly people who do not currently have passports because they have never previously needed one for these journeys.

“Expecting people to secure passports within such a short timeframe is simply unrealistic and risks causing significant stress, disruption and financial hardship.”

Irish Ferries says the change is being introduced to comply with UK Border Force requirements concerning the accuracy and integrity of passenger information provided before boarding.

The passport requirement is separate from the UK’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system.

British and Irish citizens do not require an ETA, but some passengers of other nationalities travelling to Britain for short stays may need one in addition to their passport.

Ms Medi is calling for a longer transition period and measures to protect passengers and businesses from losses caused by the change.

Financial impact

She said: “The Government must act urgently to mitigate the financial impact on businesses and travellers.

“That means providing a longer grace period, ensuring passport processing capacity is sufficient to meet demand, and exploring support or flexibility for operators and passengers who stand to lose significant sums as a result of these changes.

“Rather than forcing people into a last-minute scramble, the Government should provide a longer grace period and work with ferry operators to ensure passengers have adequate time to prepare.”

Ms Medi said she had also discussed the issue with her fellow Plaid Cymru MPs because of its potential impact beyond Ynys Môn.

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