Warning sounded about state of religious education in Wales

A stark warning about the state of religious education in Wales has been issued after a new inspection report found the subject is being marginalised in many schools.

The National Centre of Religious Education for Wales (NCREW), based at Bangor University, said findings by education watchdog Estyn present a “clear and troubling picture” of how religion, values and ethics (RVE) is being taught.

Estyn’s report, Developing the Humanities area of learning and experience, based on inspections carried out between 2024 and 2025, found significant inconsistencies across schools. It said that in “too many cases” humanities provision lacked “coherence, balance or depth”.

Inspectors highlighted RVE as being “particularly underrepresented”, pointing to limited curriculum time, a shortage of specialist teachers and insufficient opportunities for pupils to engage in deeper learning.

Responding to the report, NCREW said the issues went beyond simple variation between schools and reflected “persistent marginalisation of a statutory subject”.

In the primary sector, Estyn found that planning for RVE remained at an early stage of development in a majority of schools, with minimal time allocated within the humanities curriculum.

NCREW warned this had serious consequences for pupils’ learning.

“Limited curriculum time inevitably restricts the depth, coherence, and disciplinary integrity that learners are entitled to experience,” the centre said.

It added that pupils were not being given enough opportunities to engage with complex ideas or explore religion and belief through different analytical perspectives.

Inspectors also raised concerns that teaching was sometimes leading to an overly simplistic understanding of religion.

Estyn noted that in some cases the approach “promoted a superficial view of religion and spiritual aspects”, with traditions presented in overly simplified ways rather than as diverse and evolving belief systems.

In secondary schools, the report found that pupils were often not given the chance to deepen their understanding of religious and non-religious worldviews, resulting in what NCREW described as “fragmented and overly simplistic” knowledge.

Inspectors also highlighted a lack of exposure to a broad range of perspectives on complex issues, limiting opportunities for critical thinking and informed discussion.

NCREW said these findings echoed concerns raised in its own 2024 research, which identified “systematic challenges” in the delivery of RVE across Wales, including issues with legal compliance, resources and teaching quality.

The centre said the persistence of these problems pointed to wider systemic pressures within the education system, including uneven access to professional development, uncertainty around curriculum guidance and a lack of confidence among school leaders.

It warned that without urgent action, pupils risk missing out on an essential part of their education.

‘Intellectually rigorous’

“RVE must be recognised as intellectually rigorous, educationally essential, and socially vital,” the statement said.

“Strengthening provision is not simply about curriculum compliance. It is central to the purposes of the Curriculum for Wales and to the development of learners who can engage thoughtfully with identity, meaning, values and diversity.”

The centre has called for “urgent and sustained attention” from Welsh Government, local authorities, school leaders and teacher training providers.

It said improvements would require increased curriculum time, better access to specialist training and clearer guidance to ensure the subject is taught with appropriate depth and confidence.

“The evidence is clear,” the statement added. “The need for action is immediate.”