Warning system review urged after storm left more than 400 properties flooded?

Mark Mansfield

An investigation into flooding that affected more than 400 homes and business premises has called for a review of severe flood warnings and the protection offered by existing defences.

The report commissioned by Monmouthshire County Council examines the impact of Storm Claudia on communities along the River Monnow in November 2025, including Monmouth, Skenfrith, Rockfield and Osbaston.

It found that 233 homes and 109 commercial properties flooded internally, with another 61 properties experiencing external flooding.

The investigation, carried out by JBA Consulting, recommends that Natural Resources Wales review the timing of severe flood warnings across the catchment to ensure people have enough notice to respond.

It also calls for a review of Monmouth’s flood defences, saying there remains uncertainty about the level of protection they provide and whether current flood maps accurately reflect their performance.

The worst flooding occurred on November 14 and 15, when sustained rainfall on already saturated ground caused the Monnow to rise rapidly to record or near-record levels.

Water overtopped the river’s banks and flood defences, spreading through homes, shops and other premises. In some places, water also rose through floors as river levels remained high.

Most residents whose homes flooded internally reported estimated damage costs of between £50,000 and £300,000. Commercial premises reported estimates ranging from £100,000 to £650,000.

An earlier council financial report estimated damage and repair costs for council-owned property and infrastructure at £9 million, with around £3.5 million expected to relate to uninsured assets such as roads and footpaths.

Monmouth’s flood defences provided some protection but were overwhelmed, with low points affecting where and when water entered the town.

Flood protection measures fitted to individual properties elsewhere also offered little protection against an event of this scale.

The Wonastow Road pumping station flooded and failed after nearby river defences were overtopped. However, investigators concluded that its failure did not materially affect the overall extent of flooding, which was driven mainly by water escaping from the Monnow.

Warnings

A survey of affected communities raised questions about warning messages, although the report cautions against drawing firm conclusions from the responses.

Of 131 respondents, 83 said they were registered for NRW’s flood warning service. The report records that 40 of those said they had not received an alert or warning during Storm Claudia.

However, investigators could not establish whether people had registered before or after the storm, or whether all those reporting that they received no warning were registered users.

The investigation did not include a full review of the warning service.

Its recommendations include checking how many people are signed up, whether their contact details are current and whether they understand what action to take when different warnings are issued.

Residents in Skenfrith, Rockfield and Forge Road who had experienced repeated flooding described feeling “fed up” and mentally drained, with heavy rainfall causing renewed anxiety about their homes.

In Monmouth, some residents regarded the storm as so exceptional that they believed a similar event was unlikely to happen again in their lifetimes. Investigators warned that this perception could leave people less prepared for future flooding.

Recommendations

The recommendations include progressing work on a flood alleviation scheme and property protection measures in Skenfrith, alongside assessing options to reduce flooding in Rockfield and Forge Road.

A new river gauge upstream of Rockfield should be considered to improve monitoring and forecasting, while the location of the Monnow Gate gauge should also be assessed.

The report proposes community flood response plans, clearer road closure arrangements and better planning for the longer-term recovery after an emergency.

It also recommends reviewing flood protection and safe access at the Wonastow Road pumping station.

Responding to the recommendations, council leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “The publication of this report is an important step in understanding the unprecedented flooding experienced by communities across the Monnow catchment during Storm Claudia.

“While no single organisation can address these challenges alone, I am pleased that the council and Natural Resources Wales will continue to work together to explore how they can be delivered.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.