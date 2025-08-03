Warnings of potential travel disruption as Storm Floris hits parts of Wales

A yellow wind warning has been issued for the north of Wales as Storm Floris threatens to cause travel disruption on Monday.

The yellow warning, which also covers northern counties of England, is in place from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, with many inland parts of the warning area seeing westerly gusts of 40-50mph.

Exposed coasts and high ground could see winds reach 70mph, the Met Office said.

Amber warnings have also been issued for much of Scotland, lasting from 10am to 10pm.

Motorists have been urged to slow down in poor weather and avoid exposed and coastal routes.

Unseasonable

Rod Dennis, of the RAC breakdown service, said: “This unseasonable bout of stormy weather will mean drivers in the north and west of the UK need to take extra care at the start of next week.

“It’s the height of the holiday season, so those towing trailers and caravans, as well as those with roof and tent boxes, must ensure their loads are properly secured.”

Shaun Jones, of the AA, said: “If you’re planning a journey – especially through exposed or rural areas – it’s worth checking the latest forecast, allow extra time, and be prepared for the unexpected.

“Keep both hands on the wheel, especially on open roads and motorways, and be mindful of high-sided vehicles and cyclists who may be more affected by gusts.

“Watch out for fallen branches or debris, particularly in rural areas – this could be telltale signs of a fallen tree ahead.”

Uncertainty

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland.

“There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

The strongest winds will most likely affect Scotland on Monday afternoon and night but “there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris”, a spokesperson added.

“Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east.

“Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.”

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024-25 naming season, which runs from early September to late August, and January’s Storm Eowyn was the most recent.

