Warnings of road closures and disruption for Community Shield clash

Nation.Cymru staff

Residents and visitors are being warned to expect major travel disruption when Arsenal face Manchester City in the Community Shield in Cardiff later this month.

The match takes place at the Principality Stadium on Sunday, August 16, with kick-off at 3pm, and will result in widespread road closures and changes to public transport across the city centre.

Full city centre road closures will be in place from 10am until 8pm, while Scott Road and Park Street will close from 7am to allow preparations around the stadium.

The M4 is expected to be particularly busy as supporters travel to the Welsh capital from Manchester and London.

Roads affected by the main closure include Castle Street, Duke Street, High Street, St Mary Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Westgate Street, Quay Street, Park Street and Scott Road.

Closures will also affect Kingsway between North Road and Duke Street, Cowbridge Road East between Cathedral Road and Westgate Street and Tudor Street between Clare Road and Wood Street.

Penarth Road will close around 30 minutes before the match finishes and remain closed for up to an hour after the final whistle because of the number of passengers using Cardiff Central.

Access to parts of the Civic Centre will also be restricted during the day, while Station Terrace will close between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Trains

Transport for Wales is providing additional capacity where possible and has scheduled later services to accommodate supporters.

Following the match, passengers travelling towards the Valleys and Vale of Glamorgan will be directed to Cardiff Queen Street rather than Cardiff Central.

Other services, including those towards Ebbw Vale and Maesteg, will continue to use Cardiff Central.

Queuing systems will operate at both stations from 4.45pm and passengers have been advised to buy tickets in advance and allow extra time for their journeys.

Cardiff Bus Interchange will close in line with the city centre road closures and is expected to reopen at 8pm.

Parking

Separate parking arrangements have been put in place for supporters of the two clubs.

Arsenal supporters travelling by car are being directed to the park and ride facility at Cardiff City Stadium in Leckwith, with buses dropping passengers at Fitzhamon Embankment.

Coach and minibus parking for Arsenal supporters will be available at Lloyd George Avenue.

Manchester City supporters are being directed to Pentwyn Park and Ride, with passengers dropped off on Kingsway near Cardiff Castle.

Car, coach and minibus parking for Manchester City supporters will also be available at the Civic Centre.

Park and ride costs £20 on the day, while coach and minibus parking costs £30. Supporters are being encouraged to pre-book spaces.

Buses and taxis

Local bus services will be diverted while the city centre road closures are in place, although National Express coaches will continue to use Sophia Gardens.

The St Mary Street taxi rank will close at 10am and reopen at 8pm, while the Saunders Road taxi rank will be closed from 9.45am until 11.59pm.

Cyclists and pedestrians will still be able to travel through the road closure area, although cyclists are being advised to take extra care because of the number of people expected around the stadium.

People attending the match are also being advised to arrive early and check the Principality Stadium’s restrictions on prohibited items and large bags before travelling.

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