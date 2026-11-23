Nation.Cymru Staff

A waste management company has been ordered to pay more than £13,000 after admitting two environmental offences, including polluting a brook connected to one of Wales’ protected rivers.

Following an investigation by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) officers, Carmarthenshire Recycling and Environmental Services (CRES) was sentenced for repeated failures to manage liquid waste appropriately.

On 9 October 2025, officers from NRW responded to a report of pollution affecting the Tawelan Brook in Johnstown, a tributary of the River Towy in Carmarthen.

Officers observed grey effluent emerging from the riverbank and entering the brook. A strong sewage-like odour was present and samples were collected from the discharge and the affected watercourse.

Officers traced the source of the pollution to a tanker located within the site, and found evidence that showed liquid waste had been discharged onto the ground before flowing into the brook.

Laboratory analysis found high levels of ammonia and suspended solids within the effluent, consistent with untreated sewage or septic tank waste.

Sampling also showed a deterioration in water quality downstream of the discharge point, with the impact extending for approximately one kilometre.

The investigation found that polluting effluent had entered the watercourse from a licensed waste transfer station operated by CRES.

A further incident involving the discharge of liquid waste to ground occurred at the same site on 21 July 2026, and NRW officers traced the discharge to the same source.

The regulator highlighted that this demonstrated a repeated failure to manage liquid waste appropriately and prevent pollution of the environment.

During an interview under caution, a company representative admitted causing the pollution, although they maintained it had been unintentional.

The repeated nature of the offences led NRW to prosecute CRES, and on 19 November the company appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to both counts.

CRES was fined £3000 for the October incident and £1000 for the July incident, was ordered to pay a victim surchage of £1600 and costs of £7,933.

Toxic

NRW’s assessment concluded that the pollution had the potential to cause significant harm to aquatic life.

Elevated levels of ammonia can be toxic to fish and other aquatic organisms, while sewage-related waste and suspended solids can damage river habitats and important spawning grounds.

The Tawelan Brook is a tributary of the River Towy, which is designated as both a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

NRW explained that these protected designations recognise the river’s exceptional ecological importance, supporting internationally important habitats and species.

Alys Rees, Carmarthenshire Environment Team Leader for NRW, said: “We are pleased to have brought this case before the courts and secured a sentence for these offences.

“The Tawelan Brook flows into the River Towy, one of Wales’ most important protected rivers, and incidents of this nature are completely unacceptable.

“This case demonstrates NRW’s commitment to reducing pollution, protecting the River Towy and its tributaries, and holding those responsible for environmental harm to account.”

The regulator issued a reminder that businesses operating within the waste sector have a clear responsibility to ensure waste is managed and disposed of appropriately. Failure to do so can have serious consequences for the environment, particularly where pollution enters sensitive and protected habitats.

NRW investigates reports of environmental pollution and takes proportionate enforcement action where breaches of environmental legislation are identified.

Enforcement action can include advice and guidance, warning letters, civil sanctions or prosecution, depending on the circumstances of each case.

To report a pollution incident, contact NRW’s 24/7 incident communications centre via their online report it form or call 0300 065 3000.