Waste firm allowed to resume operations after action to address fly problem

Nation.Cymru staff

A waste firm ordered to stop accepting certain types of material after being linked to a major fly problem has been allowed to resume operations.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has withdrawn the partial suspension notice imposed on AMG Resources Limited’s site in Llanelli last month, although an enforcement notice remains in place and the company will continue to be closely monitored.

The suspension was issued on July 23 after an investigation by Carmarthenshire County Council into increased numbers of flies affecting residents and businesses identified the waste facility as a source of the problem.

AMG was subsequently prevented from bringing certain types of waste onto the site.

Since then, NRW waste regulation officers have carried out weekly inspections to check whether the company was complying with the suspension notice and assess environmental risks.

The regulator said recent visits had found “significant improvements” to waste management and conditions at the site.

It now considers that the problems which led to the suspension have been addressed and that the facility is no longer contributing to the increased fly activity in the area.

Monitoring

However, NRW said regulatory action against the company was continuing.

An enforcement notice requiring waste to be stored within the site’s permitted boundaries remains in force, while AMG has also been told to strengthen its pest management arrangements and review its operations.

Ed Davies, NRW’s South-West Team Leader for Industry and Waste Regulation, said: “Protecting people and the environment is a priority for us and we take regulatory action when necessary.

“Since the suspension notice was issued, the operator has undertaken extensive work to improve waste management practices and site housekeeping.

“Whilst this is a positive step, our regulatory activity continues. An enforcement notice remains in place, requiring waste to be stored within the permitted site boundaries, and we will continue to monitor compliance closely and take further action if necessary.

“The operator is also required to strengthen its pest management arrangements, review site operations and implement any further measures needed to minimise the risk of similar issues occurring in the future.

“We will continue to assess the effectiveness of these measures through ongoing inspection and regulation.”

Mr Davies said NRW recognised the impact the increased fly activity had had on residents and businesses and thanked the community for its patience.

Fly traps

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Public Health Team has also been investigating the problem, including carrying out inspections of potential sources and monitoring fly activity.

The council has engaged with affected communities and installed fly traps at strategic locations as part of measures to tackle the problem.

Residents are being encouraged to continue reporting fly activity to the council, with officials saying the information will help them monitor trends, assess whether conditions are improving and target further intervention where necessary.

NRW said it would continue inspecting the AMG site to ensure its waste operations comply with environmental legislation and the conditions of its permit.

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