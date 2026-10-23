Waste Removal Contractor fined after fly-tipping black bags beneath M4 flyover

Nation Cymru staff

A waste collector who charged a customer nearly £500 has been prosecuted and forced to pay thousands after illegally dumping a large amount of household waste beneath the M4 flyover near Port Talbot.

Enforcement officers were called to a large fly-tip at Baglan Energy Park under the M4 flyover at Brunel Way on 1st June 2026. 14 large black bags contained household waste including toys, clothing and kitchenware.

Evidence from the waste led officers to an address in Cwmavon, where enquiries were made with the property owner who confirmed that they’d arranged for waste left behind by a former tenant to be removed from the property.

The company hired to remove and dispose of the waste was called All In One Construction who responded to an advert placed online. Witness evidence showed business owner Nathan Pearce attended the address on two occasions to remove household and construction waste, including roofing tiles and asbestos. A total of £490 was paid for the waste removal service.

Further enquiries revealed that a vehicle linked to 35-year-old Nathan Pearce had attended Briton Ferry Recycling Centre on 27 May 2026 – the same day the waste was collected from the property. Witnesses confirmed the household items recovered from the fly-tip had come from that address. CCTV shows a man resembling Nathan Pearce speaking to a staff member before leaving. The waste was later found dumped a 2-minute drive away from the recycling centre.

During an interview under caution in July 2026, Nathan Pearce replied “no comment” to all questions put to him.

At Swansea Magistrates Court on Thursday 15th October, Nathan Pearce, 35 of The Granary, Abercych, Pembrokeshire, pleaded guilty to the following offences:

Illegal deposit of controlled waste, contrary to Section 33(1)(a) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Transporting controlled waste without being registered as a waste carrier, contrary to Section 1 of the Control of Pollution (Amendment) Act 1989.

He must now pay £461 for each offence, £794.54 costs, and a £369 victim surcharge totalling £2,085.54 and must pay £100 per month as part of a collection order.

Councillor Carl Jordan, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, said: “People who pay for waste to be removed quite rightly expect it to be disposed of legally and responsibly. Instead, in this case, a significant amount of waste was dumped beneath a major transport route, creating an eyesore and resulting in unnecessary clean-up costs which are indirectly paid for by the public.

“We remain committed to tackling environmental crime and will continue to pursue those who choose to damage our communities through illegal waste disposal.

“I would urge residents across Neath Port Talbot to protect themselves by ensuring anyone they use to remove waste is properly registered as a waste carrier. Asking to see a waste carrier licence and obtaining details of where the waste will be taken can help prevent further cases like this.”

You can check your nearest recycling centre, book a slot, and report fly-tipping through a myNPT account: https://my.npt.gov.uk or via the Neath Port Talbot Council website: Recycling centres – NPT Council

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