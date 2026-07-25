Waste site partially closed as fly outbreak enforcement stepped up

Mark Mansfield

Natural Resources Wales has ordered a waste site at the centre of a fly infestation affecting a Llanelli neighbourhood to stop accepting some types of waste as it steps up enforcement action.

The regulator has issued a partial suspension notice to AMG Resources Limited, requiring the company to stop accepting certain waste from 6pm on Friday after a further inspection of the site.

The move comes just two days after Nation.Cymru reported that NRW had served the company with an enforcement notice after identifying the waste site as the source of a surge in flies affecting residents and businesses in the Glanymor area.

Following Thursday’s inspection, NRW said the operator must also clear and clean parts of the site to address issues identified by officers and reduce the risk of the infestation continuing.

The regulator said AMG Resources was cooperating with the action.

In a statement, NRW said it recognised the impact the infestation had had on the local community.

“We understand how distressing and frustrating the increase in fly activity has been for residents and businesses in the Glanymor area of Llanelli,” a spokesperson said.

The regulator said it had worked closely with Carmarthenshire County Council over recent weeks, carrying out inspections, monitoring and gathering evidence to establish the cause of the problem.

It added that, as the investigation progressed, AMG Resources had been identified as the source of the increased fly activity, prompting the original enforcement notice requiring improvements to waste management at the site.

NRW also addressed suggestions that the company had previously been ruled out as the source of the infestation.

“At no point during our investigation was this operator ruled out as a potential source,” the statement said.

“This has been a complex and evolving investigation, and NRW has taken regulatory decisions based on the evidence available at each stage.”

The regulator said it would continue to monitor the site closely alongside Carmarthenshire County Council and assess compliance with both the enforcement notice and the new partial suspension notice.

It added that it would consider further regulatory action if necessary to protect people and the environment, while requiring the operator to review and improve measures designed to prevent similar problems occurring in future.

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