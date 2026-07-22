Waste site served enforcement notice over fly outbreak

Nation.Cymru staff

A waste site has been ordered to take urgent action after Natural Resources Wales (NRW) identified it as the source of a recent surge in flies affecting a Llanelli neighbourhood.

NRW said investigations had confirmed that AMG Resources Limited was responsible for the increased fly activity in the Glanymor ward and has now served the company with an enforcement notice.

The environmental regulator said it had worked closely with Carmarthenshire County Council to investigate the problem and gather evidence before taking enforcement action.

The notice requires the operator to address issues relating to the management of waste on the site and bring its operations back into compliance with the conditions of its environmental permit.

AMG Resources has been given 21 days to implement the required measures and bring the situation under control.

NRW said it recognised the impact the fly infestation was having on local residents.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise the significant impact this issue is having on residents and the wider community. The situation is being closely monitored, and we will continue to drive efforts to secure a swift and lasting resolution for local residents.”

The regulator said investigations had involved extensive evidence gathering to identify the source of the increased fly activity before concluding that the permitted and regulated waste site was responsible.

Carmarthenshire County Council has published advice for residents and businesses on managing the nuisance while work to resolve the problem continues.

The situation will continue to be monitored by NRW as it assesses whether the operator complies with the enforcement notice.

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