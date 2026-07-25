Watch: Cardiff drug dealer caught hiding crack and heroin in bacon roll

Nation.Cymru staff

A drug dealer who tried to conceal crack cocaine and heroin inside a bacon roll has been jailed for three years.

Craig Jones, 41, of Cardiff, was sentenced after neighbourhood police officers caught him dealing drugs during a proactive patrol in the city’s Butetown area.

Officers were patrolling Callaghan Square when they witnessed what they suspected was a drug deal involving Jones.

After detaining him, Jones attempted to hide a package in his trousers before throwing it onto the ground. Police recovered 12 wraps, which Jones admitted contained crack cocaine and heroin.

A search of his mobile phone uncovered messages consistent with drug dealing, leading to his arrest.

When officers later searched his room, they found a further 36 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin concealed inside a plastic container hidden within a bacon roll.

Inspector Gareth Handy said the case highlighted the work neighbourhood officers were doing to disrupt the supply of illegal drugs.

“Our neighbourhood teams are patrolling day in and day out to keep our communities safe and stamp out criminality,” he said.

“This stop and search is just one example of how the Cardiff Bay Neighbourhood Policing Team continues to proactively disrupt drug supply.

“Illegal drugs always have devastating effects on the people who use them, their families, friends and the wider community. Jones will rightfully head to prison for his actions.”

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