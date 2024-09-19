Watch: Cardiff drug dealer jumps out of window to evade arrest

South Wales Police have released footage of a Cardiff drug dealer jumping out of a window to escape officers.

Sambou Kassama did his best to evade officers by throwing his drugs out a window and jumping from the first floor of his house.

But officers found him hiding in a neighbour’s garden and has since been jailed.

A police investigation revealed that the 27-year-old from Ely, Cardiff, had been running two drug lines in the area, dealing crack cocaine and heroin.

On July 4, 2024, officers conducted a warrant at his home address.

Drone footage captured the moment Kassama discarded drugs out of a back bedroom window before jumping and running away.

Possession

He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and possession of Class B drugs.

Kassama was sentenced to 4 years and 4 months at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday (September 17).

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “We have a zero-tolerance approach to drug dealing and this is just one example of the work we are doing.

“We will not tolerate drugs in our communities, and we are constantly targeting those are thought to be involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

“We can, and regularly do, act upon the information provided to us by the public, so please keep it coming and continue to work with us.”

