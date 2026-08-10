Watch: Disqualified driver rams police car during dramatic Newport pursuit

Emily Price

Dash cam footage has revealed the dramatic moment a disqualified driver rammed a police vehicle during a pursuit in Newport.

Brian Butler, 58, accelerated in his black Nissan Juke when officers on patrol ordered him to stop at around 1.45am on Wednesday 1 July this year.

Butler had been reaching speeds of up to 75mph as he drove dangerously on Chepstow Road.

Despite being boxed in by a police car as he entered a cul-de-sac on Clement Attlee Drive, Butler rammed his way out and drove off.

However, his Nissan was later abandoned near Fenner Brockway Close and he was later discovered by Police dog Rizzo hiding face down in a garden.

Butler, of Radnor Road in Newport, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday (August 6) after previously pleading guilty to driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and criminal damage.

PC Michael Sharman, from Gwent Police, said: “The footage we gathered was clear and overwhelming and proved the defendant had been driving in a dangerous manner; he is very fortunate that no-one was injured.

“Butler also tried his best to hide from our officers in a garden but he could not evade PD Rizzo meaning we could bring this suspect to justice.

“Butler had little option but to plead guilty to the charges he faced in court and I hope that he now has time to reflect on his actions.

“Butler should not have been behind the wheel and his poor decision-making on our roads could have led to devastating consequences.

“This is a reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel – you must be property insured, hold a valid driving licence, and are responsible for the safety of everyone around you or our roads policing officers will apprehend you and put you before the courts.”

Butler received a sentence of 16 months imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for three years and two months.

He will be required to take an extended test when reapplying for his licence.

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